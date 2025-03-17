As Summer Approaches, Your Risk Of Dengue & Chikungunya Increases; Here's How To Stay Safe

The risk of Dengue and Chikungunya increases as summer approaches due to the rise in temperature and humidity, which create an ideal breeding environment for Aedes mosquitoes, the primary carriers of these viral infections. These mosquitoes thrive in stagnant water and are most active during warm months. Additionally, as the transition from winter to summer often brings intermittent rainfall, it leads to water accumulation in open containers, potholes, and other spaces, further enhancing mosquito breeding. The combination of higher temperatures, increased mosquito activity, and greater human exposure raises the chances of transmission. However, taking proper precautions can significantly reduce the risk of infections. Read on as we list some precautions to help you stay safe/

Tips to reduce risk of dengue & chikungunya with summer approaching

1. Eliminate stagnant water around your home

Mosquitoes lay eggs in stagnant water, making it essential to remove any potential breeding sites. Regularly empty and clean water from flower pots, birdbaths, discarded tires, buckets, and clogged drains to prevent mosquito larvae from developing.

2. Use mosquito nets & screens

Installing fine-mesh screens on windows and doors helps keep mosquitoes out. Sleeping under a mosquito net, especially in high-risk areas, provides additional protection, particularly for young children and elderly individuals who are more vulnerable.

3. Wear protective clothing

Covering your body as much as possible can reduce mosquito bites. Opt for light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts, full-length pants, and socks, as mosquitoes are attracted to dark colours and exposed skin.

4. Apply mosquito repellents

Using good-quality mosquito repellents can deter mosquitoes from biting. Apply repellents on exposed skin and reapply as needed, especially during early mornings and evenings when Aedes mosquitoes are most active.

5. Keep your surroundings clean

Ensure that garbage is properly disposed of and avoid the accumulation of damp waste, as mosquitoes often breed in moist environments. Regular cleaning of bathrooms, kitchens, and outdoor areas can minimise mosquito habitats.

6. Use mosquito coils, sprays & vaporisers

Using mosquito coils, electric vaporisers, or natural alternatives like neem oil diffusers can help keep mosquitoes at bay indoors. Spraying insecticides in dark, hidden areas like behind furniture and under sinks can target mosquitoes resting indoors.

7. Encourage community-level prevention

Mosquito control requires collective effort. Encourage neighbours, local authorities, and community groups to conduct regular fogging, drainage maintenance, and public awareness campaigns to prevent mosquito breeding in shared spaces.

8. Stay hydrated & boost immunity

While preventing mosquito bites is crucial, strengthening your immune system can help fight off infections. Consume vitamin C-rich fruits, turmeric, ginger, and probiotic-rich foods to support immune health. Staying well-hydrated also prevents severe complications if infected.

9. Avoid outdoor activities during peak mosquito hours

The Aedes mosquito is most active during early morning and late afternoon. Limiting outdoor exposure during these hours can reduce your risk of mosquito bites, especially in mosquito-prone areas like parks and gardens.

By following these precautions you can significantly reduce your risk of infection and ensure better health for yourself and your community. Dengue and Chikungunya share symptoms like high fever, body pain, rash, and joint inflammation. If you experience any of these, seek medical attention immediately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.