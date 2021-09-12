Over 2,400 Infected With Dengue In Madhya Pradesh So Far: Health Official

Authorities are taking steps to destroy larvae of dengue-causing mosquitoes (Representational)

Over 2,400 people have been infected with dengue in Madhya Pradesh this year and of them, 95 are currently undergoing treatment across various hospitals in the state, an official said today.

The admission rate of dengue patients in hospitals is around 20%, state programme officer (for control of vector-borne diseases) Dr Himanshu Jayswar told news agency PTI.

"More than 2,400 people have been infected with dengue in Madhya Pradesh so far since January 1 this year," he said.

He said the most number of people - 800 - have been infected with the mosquito-borne disease in the state's Mandsaur district this year and out of them, 150 were admitted to the hospitals.

The admission rate of dengue patients in Mandsaur hospitals was 20%, he said.

Jabalpur reported the second-highest number of cases - 325 - since January 1, the official said, adding that the remaining cases were reported from Bhopal, the state's industrial hub Indore, Agar Malwa, Ratlam districts, and other places.

Four co-morbid patients have so far died due to the mosquito-borne viral infection, he said.

Any person suffering from fever, body aches, rashes, joint pain, or retro-orbital pain (behind the eye) should consult a doctor within 24 hours, he added.

The Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, one of the oldest civic bodies of the state, has imposed a fine of Rs 200 on the owners of houses where dengue-causing mosquitoes larvae have been found, another official said.

As per reports from different parts of the state, medical teams and squads of civic bodies are visiting dengue-prone areas across the state and taking steps to destroy larvae of such mosquitoes.

Taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance of reports about the outbreak of dengue in Jabalpur, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission on August 26 this year sought a reply in two weeks from the chief secretary and additional chief secretary (health services) on steps taken by the state government to tackle the disease.

The government's reply is awaited, the commission's public relations deputy director Ghanshyam Sirsam said on Sunday.

Bhopal district's malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey said dengue was earlier mainly reported from the urban areas, but now it is being detected in rural areas too, he said.

"In urban areas, mosquitoes thrive in stagnant water accumulated in objects like coolers, plant pots, and trays. Since people in rural areas also have these items now, the infection is being reported from these areas as well," the official said.

He advised people to use mosquito nets while sleeping, wear full-sleeved clothes, and change the water in containers at homes every seven days.

