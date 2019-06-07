Mosquito Borne Diseases To Watch Out For In The Upcoming Months

Malaria and dengue are the most common mosquito borne diseases in India

As the monsoon slowly descends into the Indian subcontinent, a large mass of the subcontinent still struggles with crippling heat and sky-rocketing temperatures, with flies and mosquitoes aplenty. Having these creatures in and around your vicinity is extremely unhygienic and if they are carriers of pathogens, they can be dangerous for your health as well. Let's not forget, how annoying they can be, buzzing around your ears, making you uneasy. The prevalence of garbage and other environmental concerns will only increase the mosquito infestation. Following are some of the mosquito borne diseases that you must watch out for in the upcoming months.

Mosquit-borned diseases to watch out for

1. Dengue: One of the most feared and common vector borne diseases in India, dengue plagues over 150,000 people every year. A second occurrence of dengue in an individual, is a matter of serious risk, but first time cases are mostly treatable. Its symptoms include high fever, rash, headache, muscle and joint ache as well as serious bleeding in certain cases.

2. Chikungunya: The symptoms of this disease include fever, joint pain initially, followed by muscle pain, headaches, fatigue and even a rash. Chikungunya is also a mosquito-borne disease that you must be careful of, in the upcoming months.

3. Malaria: Malaria is a life threatening disease that plagues 219 million people in 87 different countries every year. Symptoms are first seen a couple of weeks after the bite, and they include chilling sensations, fever and excess sweating.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by mosquito bite

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Japanese encephalitis: Common in rural and agricultural areas of Asia and the west Pacific, this disease can cause a brain swelling and sudden headaches. It is not a long term disease, but in the short period, may even cause high fever and disorientation. A vaccine is available, which has a 90% effectiveness rate.

5. Yellow fever: Numerous cases of yellow fever have been avoided through vaccines, in a time when travel to infected areas in Africa and South America was abundant. Fever, headache, nausea and vomiting are fundamental to this disease, while liver, heart and kidney troubles must be looked out for.

6. Zika: While the epidemic is over, you must be aware of this disturbing virus. It can cause a fever, rashes, joint pains and red eyes. All of this may be accompanied by prolonged fatigue, loss of appetite, headache and vomiting.



7. Lymphatic filariasis: Spread through parasitic worms on mosquitoes, this disease, also known as elephantiasis plagues a significant number of people across the country. While a lot of the cases may be symptomless, and hard to spot, in the long run, this disease leads to extreme swelling in the legs, arms and genitals.

8. Kala-azar: Also known as black fever, this disease is carried by infected sandflies. While treatment is possible, if untreated, it can be fatal. About 5000 cases are reported every year in the subcontinent alone. Common symptoms include, abdominal pain, fever, swelling of the liver, and loss of appetite.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information