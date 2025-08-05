Malaria Cases On Rise In Delhi: Expert Shares Tips To Stay Safe This Monsoon

A rise in vector-borne diseases has been observed in Delhi this monsoon. According to recent data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the national capital has recorded 124 malaria cases, the highest in the last decade. Additionally, a total of 277 dengue cases and 18 chikungunya cases have been reported so far.

While both malaria and dengue can be dangerous and potentially fatal, malaria is more likely to cause severe illness and death globally.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites. It is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Malaria is more prevalent in tropical regions due to the hot and humid weather conditions.

A rise in malaria cases is typically observed during the monsoon season as increased humidity and stagnant water bodies provide ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

"Malaria is a mosquito-borne infection from Plasmodium species. The unprecedented rains, waterlogging, and poor sanitation are some of the factors that contribute to a surge in malaria cases at this time of year, every year. And unfortunately, it is the elderly and the children who are more likely to have complications because of all the malaria-related illnesses that spread in the rainy season," Dr. Monica Mahajan, Director - Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare.

Symptoms of malaria

Individuals infected with malaria may initially develop mild symptoms. Later, within 10-15 days of getting bitten by an infected mosquito, the following symptoms are commonly reported:

Fever

Chills

Fatigue

Headaches

Muscle ache

Chest pain

Cough

Seizures

"Malaria typically presents as high-grade fever with shivering, with headache, body pains and along with that the complications of malaria can involve various systems of the body, including causing jaundice, brain involvement or kidney involvement," Dr. Mahajan added.

Malaria can also cause severe illness, especially when left untreated. Infants, children under 5 years, pregnant women, and people with pre-existing health conditions are also at a higher risk of severe illness.

Severe symptoms include:

Extreme fatigue

Impaired consciousness

Breathing difficulties

Dark-coloured urine

Jaundice

Abnormal bleeding

In some cases, it may also cause brain damage, organ failure and even death.

How to stay safe

"Preventing mosquito bites and eliminating breeding grounds are two effective strategies for preventing malaria. Cover yourself up with full-sleeved clothes and trousers, use DEET-based mosquito repellents and avoid stepping out during peak hours."

"Dengue, malaria, typhoid and jaundice are quite common during the monsoon. In case you have any high-grade fever in this rainy season, then definitely get yourself tested for malaria. Any high fever does not mean it is viral. It is of utmost importance that you visit the doctor, get the required blood tests done, and are started on the appropriate medication," Dr. Mahajan added.

"If malaria is not treated on time, it can be fatal. So it is important that we keep in mind that this is the rainy season, malaria cases are on the rise, and every fever needs to be monitored consciously," she advised.

Other than mosquito bites, blood transfusions or use of contaminated needles may also transmit malaria.

