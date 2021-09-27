Diet Tips For Dengue And Malaria: Follow These Expert Guidelines To Speed Up The Recovery

Dengue can lead to symptoms like fever, muscle pain, joint pain and pain behind the eyes

Highlights Dengue fever cases are on rise during the rainy season

Staying hydrated helps in recovery with dengue

Have 1 teaspoon of gulkand, suggests the nutritionist

Monsoon often brings with it a variety of infections and flu symptoms that can be tough to handle. On top of the list are diseases such as dengue and malaria, which can prove to be quite difficult to recover from. Now, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared a list of things that could help you speed up your recovery process from dengue and malaria. Sharing a post on Instagram, she wrote, "Here's a list of things that are easy to make/ do, and help accelerate your recovery from dengue and malaria." From food recommendations to exercise suggestions, the list provided by Rujuta covers various areas.

Dengue and malaria: Follow these tips to recover well

On top of the list is a food recommendation. Rujuta wrote in the caption, "(Have) 1 teaspoon of gulkand either first thing in the morning or as an in-between (amid) meals." She said that it helps "prevents acidity, nausea and weakness."

The second suggestion is a drink recipe. Rujuta has asked users to add one glass of milk and one glass of water. "Add a pinch of haldi, with 2-3 strands of kesar and tiny bit of jaiphal (nutmeg). Boil it till it's half the quantity. Have it cold or hot and add jaggery to taste," she said. The drink will help reduce inflammation, the nutritionist said.

Add a pinch of haldi, with 2-3 strands of kesar and tiny bit of jaiphal to milk

Photo Credit: iStock

Rujuta has also advised people to have "rice kanji or pej - essentially a soup made of rice." She further said, "Add kalanamak or sendha namak, a pinch of hing and ghee." This will help prevent dehydration, loss of electrolytes as well as works towards improving appetite.

Speaking about the importance of hydration, Rujuta has said that it is important to sip on water "through the day to restore urine volume and check that colour is clear."

With regard to exercise, Rujuta said, "Stay in theSupta badhakonasana, the Iyengar style with a bolster to support the back and a blanket under your head if needed to support the neck. Helps relieve backache and body pains, reduces fatigue."

Previously, Rujuta Diwekar had also shared a separate video in which she recommended a few exercises to help the lower part of the body such as knees, legs, and feet. She further said that for every 30 minutes of sitting, it is recommended to stand up for at least 3 minutes. In the caption, she said, "Easy and effective stretches for the lower body. Helps with swollen ankles, stiff back and knee and weakness in legs."

Rujuta Diwekar often shares videos and posts on health and nutrition on her social media. She is an advocate for eating local food and asserts that the focus is on not looking fit from the outside, but being fit on the inside.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.