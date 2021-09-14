3 Easy Lower Body Stretches Can Help You Prevent Swollen Ankles And Stiff Back And Knees

Regular exercise can help counter the side effects of prolonged sitting

The work-from-home scenario has altered everyone's lifestyle completely. With more time spent on the couch and lesser time devoted to physical exercises, many have grown more prone to stiffness and body ache. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar addressed this issue and provided solutions in the form of small workout routines, which can be done in the middle of work itself. She targeted the lower part of the body - knee, legs, and feet - and demonstrated a few exercises. In an Instagram post, Rujuta also mentioned that these exercises would provide relief from back and ankle pain.

Exercise your lower body muscles with these stretches

For every 30 minutes of sitting, it is recommended to stand up for at least 3 minutes.

Stretch your toes: While sitting for longer durations, our legs become stiff. It is advised to stretch the toes as far as possible for maximum relaxation.

Stretch your toes upwards: Keep the flat part of the feet to the ground and stretch the toes upwards.

Stretch your toes completely against a wall: Rujuta Diwekar demonstrated how we can use a wall in our home to stretch our legs. She held the wall and stretched the toes completely, with her back pushing out.

A few months ago, too, Rujuta had recommended three stretches to beat back pain. She said these stretches could be easily inculcated in one's daily routine. She captioned the post, "Three easy stretches you can do on the bed. Either in the morning or just before sleeping. Helps with lower back pain, knee pain, and varicose veins." To find out what the three stretches are, click here.

These tips by Rujuta Diwekar will help you stay healthy during the pandemic. With the work-from-home routine here to stay for a while, these recommendations can go a long way in contributing to the well-being of the mind and body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.