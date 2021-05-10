Experiencing Back Pain While Working From Home? Try These 3 Simple Stretches To Keep You Going

Prolonged sitting while working from home can lead to several issues including back pain

Highlights Back pain is a common issue faced by many during lockdown

Simple stretches can help you relieve back pain

Seek help from expert if back pain lasts for longer

Since the onset of the coronavirus last year, people across the world have had to transform the way they work. Work-from-home became the new normal. However, many didn't have a proper home office set up and had to resort to working from our beds, tables, or couches. Though this ad hoc setup seemed to be the best solution then, over time it had led to a rise in the incidence of neck, back, and even knee pain, with lasting effects on spinal health. So, now, it's become all the more important to take steps and work your way around what is available.

Back pain exercises: Try these stretches

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared three simple stretches on Instagram, which, she says, can be inculcated in your daily routine. In a video, she is seen performing these stretches that can help prevent back pain. "Three easy stretches you can do on the bed. Either in the morning or just before sleeping. Helps with lower back pain, knee pain, and varicose veins," Rujuta wrote in the caption.

1. Knee to chest

This is a simple stretch that can reduce back pain. Diwekar suggests that you should hold it for 5 seconds with each leg. Also, perform with both the legs together at the same time and again hold for 5 seconds.

Also read: Exercises For Back Pain

2. Spinal twist

The second stretch is more like seated spinal twist. In the posture, move you lower body to the left and keep the upper body straight on the floor. Similarly, repeat on the other side.

3. For the third stretch, you need to place your left foot on the right knee. You should hold this pose for 5 second with each leg.

Watch the demonstration here-

Also read: Work From Home And The Increased Incidences Of Back And Neck Pain

So, make sure you follow these simple tips to prevent pain. The best part is, don't require any expensive equipment. You can perform these at any time of the day but Diwekar suggests that for maximum results perform these stretches as first thing in the morning or last thing of the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.