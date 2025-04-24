World Malaria Day 2025: Keep These Tips In Mind To Stay Safe

World Malaria Day, observed every year on April 25th, is a global initiative organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to raise awareness about malaria and promote actions to control, prevent, and ultimately eliminate the disease. Malaria, caused by parasites transmitted through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes, continues to affect millions of people, especially in tropical and subtropical regions. This day highlights the progress made in combating malaria, honours those who have lost their lives, and mobilises resources, innovation, and public participation to reduce the disease's burden. Alongside treatment, preventive tips are crucial in protecting individuals and communities from this life-threatening illness. Below we share tips to help you stay safe from malaria.

Here are 9 tips to keep you safe from malaria

1. Use mosquito nets at night

Sleeping under insecticide-treated mosquito nets (ITNs) is one of the most effective and affordable ways to prevent malaria, especially in areas where the disease is common. These nets create a physical and chemical barrier between you and mosquitoes while you sleep—when mosquito bites are most likely to occur.

2. Wear protective clothing

Covering up with long-sleeved shirts and long pants, particularly during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, reduces exposed skin and makes it harder for mosquitoes to bite. Choosing light-coloured clothes also helps, as dark colours tend to attract mosquitoes more.

3. Apply mosquito repellent

Use repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil on exposed skin and clothing. These substances mask the human scent that attracts mosquitoes and offer hours of protection. Be sure to reapply according to product instructions, especially after sweating or washing.

4. Eliminate standing water

Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. Regularly empty or cover containers like flower pots, buckets, old tires, and birdbaths where water collects. Cleaning gutters and changing water in pet bowls or plant trays can also significantly reduce breeding grounds near your home.

5. Install window and door screens

Fitting fine mesh screens on windows and doors prevents mosquitoes from entering your home. Repairing any holes or tears in existing screens also maintains a safe indoor environment, especially during mosquito-prone seasons.

6. Use indoor insecticides or mosquito coils

Using insecticide sprays, vaporisers, or mosquito coils in living spaces helps kill or repel mosquitoes indoors. Focus on dark corners, behind furniture, and under beds, where mosquitoes tend to rest during the day.

7. Sleep in air-conditioned rooms

Mosquitoes are less active in cool, dry environments, so sleeping in air-conditioned rooms can lower your exposure to bites. If air conditioning isn't available, make sure windows are screened and fans are running to keep mosquitoes away.

8. Take antimalarial medication

If you're traveling to an area where malaria is prevalent, consult a healthcare provider about preventive antimalarial drugs. These medications help your body resist infection even if you are bitten. It's crucial to start the medication before travel and continue it as prescribed afterward.

9. Be aware of malaria hotspots

Stay informed about local malaria risks by checking health advisories before traveling. Avoiding or taking extra precautions in high-risk areas, especially during rainy seasons can significantly lower your chances of infection.

Taking these precautions consistently can dramatically lower your risk of contracting malaria, especially in vulnerable regions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.