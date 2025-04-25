World Malaria Day 2025: Tips For Quick Recovery

World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 each year. This day is a global initiative that aims to raise awareness and promote efforts that can help combat malaria. World Malaria Day was established during the World Health Assembly of 2007. Malaria continues to affect millions of people, especially in tropical and subtropical regions.

World Malaria Day 2025 theme

The theme for World Malaria Day 2025 is Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite. This year's theme aims to re-energize efforts at all levels, from global policy to community action, to accelerate progress towards malaria elimination.

Malaria is caused by parasites transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Fever, chills, and headaches are mild symptoms of malaria. However, it can also contribute to severe symptoms, including fatigue, confusion, seizures, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms typically appear 10-15 days after the bite of an infected mosquito. Malaria can also be threatening.

According to the World Health Organisation, in 2023, around 263 million malaria cases and 597, 000 malaria deaths in 83 countries were reported globally.

World Malaria Day serves as a tool for sharing knowledge about prevention strategies and treatment options for malaria. On World Malaria Day 2025, here are some tips for speedy recovery.

1. Rest well

Give yourself ample time to rest for a fast recovery. Fatigue is common during and after a malaria infection, so ensure you get plenty of sleep.

2. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration helps replenish lost fluids due to fever and sweating. Drink plenty of water, oral rehydration solutions and coconut water to boost hydration.

3. Eat well

A well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and proteins can help boost immunity and aid fast recovery. Focus on foods high in vitamins A and C, iron and zinc.

4. Follow medical advice

Antimalarial medications can help effectively treat symptoms. Adhere to the prescribed medication for better recovery. Also, ensure follow-ups with your healthcare provider to fully resolve malaria.

World Malaria Day 2025 strives to raise awareness and mobilize actions to end malaria globally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.