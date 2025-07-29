Fever May Be A Commonly Ignored Symptom Of Chikungunya; Here's How To Identify

Fever can often be a commonly ignored or misattributed symptom of chikungunya, especially during monsoon or outbreak seasons when other mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue and malaria are also prevalent. Since fever is a common sign in many infections, it's easy to overlook it as just a seasonal flu. However, chikungunya typically comes with a sudden high fever and is often accompanied by other distinct symptoms. Recognising these additional signs given below can help in timely diagnosis and treatment, preventing further complications or prolonged discomfort.

Here's how to identify chikungunya besides fever

1. Severe joint pain

One of the hallmark symptoms of chikungunya is intense joint pain and stiffness, often affecting the hands, wrists, ankles, and knees. The pain can be debilitating and may persist for weeks or even months after the fever subsides. This kind of joint discomfort is much more severe compared to typical viral infections and is a key distinguishing sign.

2. Muscle pain and body aches

Muscle pain, fatigue, and overall weakness are common in chikungunya. The body ache is usually generalised and adds to the discomfort caused by joint stiffness. These symptoms can make daily tasks difficult and should raise a red flag, especially when paired with fever.

3. Skin rash

Many chikungunya patients develop a red, patchy rash on the torso, limbs, or face. This rash can be itchy and usually appears 2–5 days after the onset of fever. While it may resemble rashes caused by other viruses, its timing and spread can help differentiate chikungunya.

4. Swelling and redness in joints

Due to the inflammation triggered by the virus, visible swelling and redness around the joints may occur. This is often mistaken for arthritis but is more acute and sudden in chikungunya cases. It's an important clue, especially when paired with a history of mosquito exposure.

5. Headache and nausea

Persistent headache, especially behind the eyes, along with nausea or vomiting can accompany chikungunya. These symptoms, although not specific, become more significant when seen with joint and muscle pain.

6. Conjunctivitis or eye redness

Some individuals may develop mild conjunctivitis or red eyes, which is not common in all viral fevers. It adds another layer of distinction when diagnosing chikungunya.

7. Digestive disturbances

Symptoms like abdominal pain, diarrhoea, or vomiting may also be present in some cases. These gastrointestinal issues, although not universal, can support the clinical suspicion when combined with other chikungunya markers.

8. Low white blood cell count

A blood test might show a drop in white blood cell count, though not as dramatic as in dengue. Lab confirmation through RT-PCR or IgM antibody testing helps confirm the diagnosis.

9. Recent mosquito exposure

Chikungunya is spread by the Aedes mosquito, which is active during daylight hours. If a patient has been exposed to mosquito bites in a high-risk area or during monsoon season, it strengthens the likelihood of chikungunya being the cause of symptoms.

Identifying chikungunya early by looking beyond the fever is essential for effective symptom management and recovery. When symptoms like joint pain, rash, and eye redness appear alongside fever, chikungunya should be strongly suspected, especially during mosquito-prone seasons.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.