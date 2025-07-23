Chikungunya: Joint Pain And Other Chronic Symptoms That Can Last For Months And Even Years

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans primarily through the bite of infected mosquitoes, mainly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Humid weather during the rainy season creates ideal conditions for mosquito breeding. Furthermore, stagnant water serves as a breeding ground for these mosquitoes, increasing the risk of potential outbreaks. On July 22, the World Health Organisation called for urgent actions to prevent a fresh surge in chikungunya cases around the world.

Symptoms of chikungunya

High fever, joint pain, rash, muscle pain, headache and fatigue are common symptoms of chikungunya. Most people develop symptoms like a fever and joint pain within three to seven days of getting bitten.

Chikungunya treatment focuses on managing symptoms.

Chikungunya and arthritis-like joint pain

Severe joint pain is one of the distinct symptoms of chikungunya. According to the World Health Organisation, joint pain is often debilitating and usually lasts for a few days but may be prolonged, lasting for weeks, months or even years.

Many experience chikungunya-related joint pain for years, especially during extreme weather conditions. Older adults or those with pre-existing conditions are also likely to experience joint pain that can continue for months or even years after the acute infection, resulting in chronic pain conditions.

The chikungunya virus triggers a strong immune response in the body, which can lead to inflammation and swelling around joints.

Prevention tips for chikungunya

Preventing chikungunya primarily involves protecting against mosquito bites and eliminating breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Key preventive measures include:

Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or eucalyptus oil on exposed skin to reduce the chances of being bitten, especially when outdoors.

Wearing long-sleeved shirts, full pants, and socks to reduce exposure to mosquitoes.

Keep surroundings clean and dry to reduce breeding grounds for not just mosquitoes but other disease-carrying vectors too.

Ensure window and door screens are intact to keep mosquitoes out.

Remove standing water around homes and communities to reduce mosquito breeding habitats.

Stay indoors during peak hours when mosquitoes that transmit chikungunya are most active, especially at dawn and dusk.

While most individuals recover from chikungunya without lasting effects, some may face long-term complications, including arthritis-like symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.