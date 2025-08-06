China Reports More Than 7000 Chikungunya Cases: What We Know So Far

More than 7000 cases of chikungunya have been reported in China. Guangdong province in China is the worst-hit area, reporting the maximum number of cases. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 (Practice Enhanced Precautions) travel alert for all Americans travelling to China. The CDC has also recommended vaccination for travellers visiting an area with a chikungunya outbreak.

For the unversed, chikungunya is a viral vector-borne disease. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes, primarily the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus species. The virus doesn't spread from person to person through close contact, however, blood transmission may be possible.

What are the symptoms of chikungunya?

Chikungunya is characterised by a sudden onset of fever and severe joint pain. The incubation period is typically 3-7 days.

High fever

Severe joint pain and swelling

Muscle pain

Headache

Fatigue

Rash

Severe joint pain is one of the distinct symptoms of chikungunya, which may last for weeks, months and even years. Older adults or those with pre-existing conditions are also likely to experience severe joint pain, especially during extreme weather conditions. Other symptoms are generally self-limiting and improve within a week.

What are the treatment options for chikungunya?

Chikungunya treatment mainly focuses on relieving symptoms. Anti-inflammatory medicines and pain killers are usually used to manage fever and joint and muscle pain. Rest and adequate hydration also assist in quick recovery.

Is chikungunya fatal?

Chikungunya is rarely fatal. However, the elderly, newborns or individuals with pre-existing health conditions remain at a higher risk of severe complications.

Most symptoms are generally self-limiting and last for 2-3 days. The disease is characterised by an abrupt onset of fever, which is frequently accompanied by joint pain. Other common signs and symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.

How to prevent chikungunya

Chikungunya prevention involves reducing mosquito exposure and controlling mosquito populations. Effective strategies include:

Use insect repellent containing DEET or eucalyptus oil, especially when outdoors

Wear long-sleeved clothes and full-length pants to minimise skin exposure

Use mosquito nets while sleeping, especially in areas where chikungunya is prevalent

Eliminate standing water, as this is where mosquitoes breed

Install screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out

Stay indoors during peak hours when mosquitoes that transmit chikungunya are most active, especially at dawn and dusk.

According to the World Health Organisation, the chikungunya virus was first identified in the United Republic of Tanzania in 1952 and subsequently in other countries in Africa and Asia. Urban outbreaks were first recorded in Thailand in 1967 and in India in the 1970s. Currently, there are two chikungunya vaccines available in the United States: IXCHIQ (a live-attenuated vaccine and VIMKUNYA (a virus-like particle vaccine).

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.