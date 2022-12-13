Zika Virus In Karnataka: Know Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention Steps For This Mosquito-Borne Virus

A pregnant woman with Zika virus is at a higher risk of miscarriage

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar has confirmed the first positive case of Zika virus in Karnataka. A five-year-old girl from Kolar district in Karnataka tested positive for the virus out of the 3 samples sent to Pune for examination. Earlier, a 67-year-old man tested positive in Pune. Zika virus is a mosquito-borne virus which was first identified in 1947 in Uganda. It is transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito which typically bites during the day. These mosquitoes also transmit chikungunya, dengue and yellow fever. There is no specific treatment for Zika virus till date. Vaccination against the Zika virus is also under development and not available yet.

Zika virus: Symptoms, treatment, precautions and more

Symptoms of Zika virus

Most people infected with Zika virus do not develop symptoms. Those who show symptoms experience mild symptoms including rash, fever, conjunctivitis, and joint and muscle pain. These symptoms usually last for 2-7 days. A patient may show symptoms 3-14 days after getting infected.

Treatment for Zika virus

There is no specific treatment for Zika virus. Medicines are prescribed to control symptoms like joint pain and fever. Patients are also recommended to drink plenty of fluids and get plenty of rest.

Extra clinical care is required for pregnant women infected with Zika virus.

What are the complications of Zika virus?

Zika virus can be highly dangerous during pregnancy.

A pregnant woman with Zika virus is at a higher risk of miscarriage, preterm birth and stillbirth. According to WHO, "Zika virus infection during pregnancy is a cause of microcephaly and other congenital malformations in the infant, including limb contractures, high muscle tone, eye abnormalities and hearing loss."

In adults, Zika virus can lead to brain and nerve system complications. These complications can also affect individuals with no symptoms of contracting the virus.

Prevention steps

It is crucial to prevent mosquito bites to control the spread of Zika virus. It is also advised to avoid travelling in areas and countries where there have been outbreaks.

Sexual activities can also lead to the spread of Zika virus from one person to another. In regions with active cases, unprotected sex should be avoided. "Pregnant women should practice safer sex (including correct and consistent use of condoms) or abstain from sexual activity for at least the entire duration of pregnancy," WHO shares guidelines for women in regions with active cases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.