Cases Of Zika Virus Reported In These States In India: Signs And Symptoms To Watch Out For

A few months ago Zika virus cases were found in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Outbreaks of the Zika virus were reported this year from Karnataka and Maharashtra. Today, the first case of the Zika virus was reported in the Kolar district in Karnataka. The health minister for Karnataka Dr K Sudhakar confirmed the first case where a five-year-old girl's sample sent to the Pune lab turned out to be positive for the virus. The minister said of three specimens sent to Pune, one turned out to be positive for the ZIKA virus. Areas in and around Kolar are being fumigated as a part of precautionary measures undertaken by the district health administration.

A few days back, a 67-year-old man was found infected with the Zika virus in the Bavdhan area of Pune. The man is a resident of Nashik and had come to Pune on November 6.

Maharashtra Health Department said, "A case of Zika virus reported in Maharashtra. A 67-year-old man patient was found in Bavdhan Pune city, he is originally from Nashik and had come to Pune on November 6, earlier on October 22 he had travelled to Surat. On November 30 NIV had confirmed that Zika virus infection in him. Currently, the patient is clinically stable and has no complications." The man has recovered fully and is exhibiting no symptoms of the disease.

What is Zika Virus?

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day.

Symptoms of Zika Virus

Symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.

A mosquito-borne flavivirus had been reported to be associated with the increased incidence of microcephaly, congenital Zika syndrome, and Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Since its discovery in the Zika forest in Uganda in 1947, several outbreaks of ZVD have been reported from Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands.

