66 Zika Virus Cases Reported In Pune Since June, Including 26 Pregnant Women

At least 66 confirmed cases of Zika Virus have come out in Pune city of Maharashtra, civic officials said on Tuesday.

"Four patients who tested positive for the virus have died, but their deaths were attributed to pre-existing health conditions, not the Zika infection, they aged between 68 to 78," officials said.

"Among those infected are 26 pregnant women, who are being closely monitored. Fortunately, most of them are in good health," they added.

The first case of Zika virus infection in Pune this year was reported on June 20, when a 46-year-old doctor tested positive. His 15-year-old daughter also later tested positive for the virus.

The Pune Municipal Corporation's health department has assured that no deaths have been directly attributed to the Zika virus in the country. However, the department will still send the reports of the four dead patients to the Maharashtra government's death audit committee for review.

Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause microcephaly, a condition where the baby's head is significantly smaller due to abnormal brain development. The virus is spread through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which also transmits dengue and chikungunya.

The PMC health department is taking measures to control the outbreak, including surveillance and fumigation to prevent mosquito breeding.

