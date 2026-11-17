World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day is a global health observance dedicated to raising awareness and accelerating action to eradicate cervical cancer as a public health problem. The date marks the anniversary of a global movement that began on 17 November 2020, when 194 countries passed a resolution, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) launched its global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer. In May 2025, the Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly formally established 17 November as the first official world health day dedicated to eliminating a specific cancer.

Regular screening plays a critical role in cervical cancer elimination, acting as the primary defence for adult women who were not vaccinated against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) before exposure. Cervical cancer typically develops slowly over 15 to 20 years, routine screening catches abnormal cell changes long before they become invasive cancer.

"Cervical cancer often develops gradually through precancerous conditions, and the early precancerous changes in cervical cells may not cause any noticeable symptoms. This is why screening remains important even for women who feel completely healthy. Waiting for symptoms to appear can delay diagnosis, as signs such as unusual vaginal bleeding, bleeding after intercourse, or persistent abnormal discharge may occur when the disease has progressed. Pain is the symptom of advanced stages," highlights Dr. Rama Joshi, Gynecologic Oncologist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon.

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Cervical cancer is largely preventable through HPV vaccination and regular screening. Screening tests such as the Pap smear and HPV test help identify precancerous changes or high-risk HPV infection before cancer develops. These findings allow timely medical evaluation and treatment.

According to the World Health Organisation, Cervical cancer is the fifth most commonly diagnosed cancer in women globally, with around 6,04,000 new cases and around 2,80,000 deaths in 2024.

"Women should follow age-appropriate screening recommendations and consult a gynaecologist about the test best suited to their age and medical history. A normal report does not mean screening can be stopped permanently, as the need for repeat testing depends on the test used and previous results."

The importance of screening also lies in reducing the burden of a disease that can be life-threatening when diagnosed at an advanced stage.

"With awareness, vaccination, regular screening and timely treatment, cervical cancer can be prevented in many cases and cured when diagnosed early and treated optimally. Screening should therefore be considered an important part of routine women's healthcare, rather than something to be undertaken only when symptoms appear," Dr. Joshi adds.

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WHO has also highlighted that cervical cancer is largely preventable through HPV vaccination and regular screening. It can be cured if detected early and treated promptly.

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