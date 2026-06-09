Hormones affect almost everything in the body. They influence mood, energy levels, metabolism, sleep, periods, fertility and even skin health. Yet when it comes to balancing hormones, many people immediately think of supplements, detox drinks or complicated wellness routines.

The truth is that hormone health often starts with something much simpler: the food on your plate. A balanced diet provides the nutrients the body needs to produce, regulate and break down hormones properly. Small, consistent food choices can make a bigger difference than any trendy quick fix.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared an Instagram post highlighting three groups of foods that support key hormones in women. Her message is simple: "If hormones had a grocery list, it would look something like this. Not detox teas. Not hormone gummies."

Here is a closer look at the foods she recommends.

1. Healthy Fats For Estrogen Support

According to the nutritionist, healthy fats help the body metabolise estrogen, reduce inflammation and support overall hormone balance.

She writes, "Your hormones are built from fats, not fear of fats."

Some healthy fat sources include:

Avocados

Olive oil

Nuts

Flax seeds

Chia seeds

Healthy fats are also important for absorbing fat-soluble vitamins, which play a role in overall health and hormone function.

2. Fibre For Progesterone Support

The second nutrient on her list is fibre. It helps the body bind excess estrogen in the gut, supports estrogen detoxification and may help prevent hormonal reabsorption. Since gut health and hormone health are closely connected, getting enough fibre every day can be beneficial.

Agarwal notes, "Healthy hormones start in the gut, not just in the ovaries."

Good sources of fibre include:

Vegetables

Fruits

Whole grains

Seeds

Fibre also supports digestion, keeps you fuller for longer and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels.

3. Selenium And Iodine For Thyroid Health

The thyroid gland controls many important functions, including metabolism and energy production. To support thyroid health, Agarwal highlights two important nutrients: selenium and iodine.

These nutrients help:

Support thyroid hormone production

Convert T4 into active T3

Maintain healthy metabolic function

Selenium-rich foods include Brazil nuts and eggs, while iodine can be found in seafood, dairy products and iodised salt.

She also points out that balance matters. Just one to two Brazil nuts daily is usually enough to meet selenium needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.