World Menopause Day is observed globally on October 18 every year. The day aims to break the stigma surrounding menopause, encourage open conversations, and highlight improvements in research, education, and healthcare support for women navigating this transition. The official theme for World Menopause Day 2026 is "Chronic Pain at Midlife". The goal is to improve the recognition, understanding, and clinical support for persistent, unexplained pain or joint aches during the menopausal transition.

Menopause is often associated with hot flashes and irregular periods, but the changes a woman experiences can extend far beyond these familiar symptoms. For many women, the transition can affect sleep, emotional well-being, intimate health and everyday functioning. Recognising these changes is important because women often dismiss them as a normal part of ageing or continue to manage them without seeking medical advice.

Menopause symptoms beyond hot flashes

1. Poor sleep

One of the commonly overlooked symptoms is disturbed sleep. Women may find it difficult to fall asleep, wake up repeatedly during the night or feel tired despite spending enough hours in bed. Hormonal changes, night sweats and mood disturbances can all contribute to this problem. Persistent fatigue may then affect concentration, productivity and quality of life.

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2. Mood swings and brain fog

Mood changes also deserve attention. Some women experience increased irritability, anxiety, low mood or difficulty concentrating. They may describe this as forgetfulness or brain fog. While these symptoms can occur during the menopause transition, persistent or severe emotional changes should not automatically be attributed to hormones.

3. Physical discomfort

Physical symptoms can be equally disruptive. Vaginal dryness, itching, discomfort during sexual intercourse, reduced sexual desire, and urinary complaints are common concerns that women may hesitate to discuss.

4. Pain

Joint pain, headaches, changes in body weight and palpitations may also occur, although these symptoms can have other underlying causes and should be evaluated appropriately.

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5. Changes in menstrual cycle

Changes in menstrual bleeding are another important warning sign. Periods may become irregular during perimenopause, but unusually heavy bleeding, bleeding between periods or bleeding after sexual intercourse should be discussed with a gynaecologist. Any vaginal bleeding after menopause, even a single episode of spotting, requires prompt medical evaluation.

Women should not feel that they must simply endure these symptoms. A consultation with a gynaecologist can help determine whether the changes are related to menopause or another health condition. Depending on the symptoms, management may include lifestyle modifications, counselling, non-hormonal treatments or hormone therapy for suitable candidates after an assessment of individual risks and benefits.

Menopause is a natural life stage, but its impact on health should not be overlooked. Early recognition, open conversations and timely medical guidance can help women manage this transition with greater comfort, confidence and control.

(Dr. Yashica Gudesar, Director & Unit Head - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka)

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