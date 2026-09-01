Menopause is often linked to hot flashes, mood changes and poor sleep, but there is another health concern women should not ignore, bone strength. As the body goes through menopause, changes in hormones can affect bones and increase the risk of fractures later in life.

Gastroenterologist Pal Manickam has urged women to start taking care of their bones well before menopause instead of waiting for the symptoms to appear.

On Instagram, he explains that “Every day your bone is being reconstructed and it is happening through two groups of cells. The first group is called Osteoblasts. which pulls new cells onto the bone.

“The second group is called Osteoclasts, which removes old cells from your bone so that it can be replaced. So who maintains this balance? Your Gut.”

“There is a connection called gut-bone connection where the gut bacteria produces short-chain fatty acids which will influence calcium absorption and plays a major role in modulating the balance between these two kinds of cells all of which affect how quickly you build or lose bone.”

Pal Manickam points out that bone fractures, especially in the hip and legs, are common among older women. He says women above 60 are among a large share of patients with these fractures. One reason is that, with age, the body may start losing bone faster than it can build new bone. This happens when osteoclast activity becomes higher than osteoblast activity.

He also adds that bone care should begin well before menopause. He recommends eating around 25 grams of fibre every day and doing strength exercises at least three times a week can help keep bones stronger and may lower the risk of fractures later in life.

Bone loss is not only a women's issue. Men can also face a similar imbalance between the cells that break down old bone and those that build new bone. So, regular exercise and good nutrition are important for everyone as they get older.

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