Okra, or bhindi as most of us know it, is one of those vegetables that has been a part of Indian kitchens for generations. It is easy to cook, works well with everyday meals and is often enjoyed as a simple sabzi. But beyond its familiar place on our plates, okra also contains fibre, vitamins, minerals and plant compounds that may support overall health.

While bhindi is commonly cooked in different ways, the way it is prepared can also matter. Deep-frying it may reduce some of the nutritional value that makes the vegetable useful in the first place. So, if you are looking to add more okra to your diet, lightly cooked or fresh preparations can be a better choice.

Integrative Lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho has shared a post on Instagram talking about why he considers okra a particularly useful vegetable. He points to its fibre content, vitamins and minerals, while also discussing its possible role in blood sugar management, gut health and inflammation.

Why does Luke Coutinho recommend okra?

According to Coutinho, okra contains soluble fibre, which can slow digestion and may help moderate how quickly glucose enters the bloodstream. He says it has also been studied for its potential to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce glucose absorption in the intestines.

However, his caption also made an important point. Research on okra and blood sugar is promising, but many human studies are still small. This means okra should be seen as part of a healthy diet and not as a treatment for diabetes.

Coutinho also highlights okra's prebiotic fibre. This can support beneficial gut bacteria and contribute to a healthier gut microbiome.

The vegetable also provides:

Vitamin K: Supports normal blood clotting and bone health.

Supports normal blood clotting and bone health. Vitamin C: Helps support normal immune function.

Helps support normal immune function. Folate and B vitamins: Important for normal cellular and energy-related processes.

Important for normal cellular and energy-related processes. Magnesium and potassium: Important minerals involved in several body functions.

Important minerals involved in several body functions. Polyphenols: Plant compounds that may support the body's response to oxidative stress.

Coutinho also speaks about okra's potential anti-inflammatory properties. He says its nutritional profile is one reason he includes it in diets for some patients before and after surgery and during intensive treatments.

At the same time, he advises people taking warfarin or other vitamin K-sensitive medicines, those with kidney conditions, or those undergoing intensive medical treatment to speak to their healthcare professional before making major dietary changes.

So, the takeaway is simple: bhindi can be a nutritious addition to your plate, but no single vegetable can fix blood sugar, gut health or inflammation on its own. A balanced diet, regular movement, good sleep and overall lifestyle still matter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.