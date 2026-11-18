Hollywood star Anne Hathaway has welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman at the age of 44. Hathaway announced her pregnancy in June through an Instagram post. The newborn joins the couple's two older sons, Jonathan, aged 10, and Jack, aged 6. "We're thrilled, we're overjoyed, but what we're really focused on right now is taking in the experience of being a family of four," Hathaway said during an interview on CBS Mornings in October.

Anne Hathaway's third pregnancy at 44 has sparked discussions about advanced maternal age. For the unversed, pregnancy at age 35 or older is classified as advanced maternal age. Doctors typically monitor such pregnancies closely due to elevated risks for both parent and baby.

"A woman's reproductive age is not merely a number; it reflects biological changes that can influence fertility, placental function and the course of pregnancy. However, the assumption that pregnancy after 40 is inherently unsafe is scientifically misleading. What matters is understanding how reproductive ageing alters maternal and foetal physiology," says Dr. Deepti Sharma, Professor and Head, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

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"Women are born with a finite ovarian reserve, and both egg quantity and chromosomal integrity decline with age. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the risk of clinically recognised early pregnancy loss rises to approximately 40% by age 40, largely because of increasing chromosomal abnormalities," Dr. Sharma adds.

As the body ages, natural physiological changes and preexisting conditions can make certain pregnancy complications more likely.

"Pregnancies after 40 also carry higher risks of gestational diabetes, hypertensive disorders, pre-eclampsia, placental complications and caesarean delivery."

Placental ageing

Dr Sharma also highlights another important but less discussed concern, which is placental ageing. "Age-related vascular changes may affect how efficiently the placenta delivers oxygen and nutrients, potentially increasing the likelihood of foetal growth restriction and stillbirth."

"Nevertheless, chronological age alone cannot predict pregnancy outcomes. Preconception assessment, cardiovascular and metabolic screening, early aneuploidy screening, detailed foetal surveillance and individualised antenatal care can substantially improve risk assessment and clinical management," she explains.

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Managing a healthy pregnancy after 35

1. Early and regular prenatal care

Regular checkups during pregnancy are crucial for monitoring the health of both the mother and the developing baby. Regular visits help doctors identify and manage any potential issues, such as shifts in blood pressure or blood sugar levels, at an early stage. Early intervention can help prevent complications and ensure a healthier pregnancy outcome.

2. Prenatal screening and testing

Options such as non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), detailed ultrasounds, and diagnostic tests like amniocentesis provide parents with clear information about their baby's genetic health.

3. Preconception nutrition

Taking a daily prenatal vitamin with folic acid before and during pregnancy supports healthy fetal development. Additionally, a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, plays a vital role in promoting both maternal and fetal health during this critical time.

"The central medical message is that motherhood after 40 is increasingly possible, but it requires informed reproductive planning rather than reassurance based on celebrity experiences. A healthy pregnancy at 44 is entirely possible, although it should never be mistaken for evidence that reproductive ageing carries no consequences," Dr. Sharma concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.