Weight Loss Tips: Why Are We Prone To Weight Gain In Winter? This Is What You Can Do To Prevent It

Gaining weight in winter is a normal occurrence that's typically brought on by things like decreased activity levels and excess calorie consumption over the holidays. Small weight swings are not a cause for concern, but gaining a large amount of weight over the winter can have a severe influence on your health and quality of life.

Fortunately, there are approaches to preserving a healthy body throughout the year without drastically reducing calories or turning to bad habits. Keep reading this article to understand why we gain in the winter season and how can we prevent it.

Why do we gain weight in winter?

Here are some of the most common causes of weight gain in winter:

1. The cold weather

Many people decide not to continue their exercise habits because of the chilly weather. People struggle mostly because it's difficult for them to access the outdoors and they don't spend as much time outside.

2. Sleeping more than usual

It's a lot simpler to get out of bed and get things done in the summer whenever the sun is out and the weather is nice. However, sometimes all you want to do is lie in bed when the cold sets in and the sun begin to set at 4 o'clock. Think about investing in winter attire that is appropriate and cozy to wear outdoors so you can rise with the sun and move around.

3. Effect on mental health

Your emotions and health might actually be significantly impacted by the absence of sunlight during the winter. A small number of people have Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a kind of clinical depression, during the winter. Utilise the morning sun to make up for the lack of exposure throughout the evening.

4. Festive season

The winter season also conveniently happens to be the festive season. All Diwali, Christmas, NYE, and other festivities lead to overindulging in sweets and other unhealthy foods that might also be responsible for weight gain.

5. Appetite during winter

According to studies, the body's quantities of melatonin, the hormone that regulates our sleep-wake cycle and increases appetite, are up to 80% higher in the winter. Sleep disruptions can increase appetite, which may lead to greater consumption of calorie-dense meals and a higher likelihood of weight gain.

6. You are already overweight

If you're currently overweight or have weight problems, you might be more likely than those who are slimmer to put on weight during the course of the holidays. A study found that whereas the typical person tends to gain one pound over the holidays, overweight people tend to gain five more pounds.

How to prevent winter weight gain?

There are various ways through which we can prevent or lower the weight gain we might experience in the winter season. Here are some of the tips to help you:

Keep an eye on your portion. Even If you are indulging in sugary, fatty holiday foods, make sure you are only consuming an adequate portion and not overeating.

Find a workout companion. Having a workout buddy helps you stay motivated about following a workout routine.

You can try working out during the early evening if you can make out time. The early evening may be more pleasant due to the sunny afternoons.

Make sure to add salads to each of your meals to make sure you are consuming healthy fat-burning calories with each meal.

Wear warm and body-covering gear in winter to avoid being cold.

Try working out at home if it's too cold outside.

Keep these things in mind if you wish to prevent weight gain this winter season.

