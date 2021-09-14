Unintentional Weight Gain: Know 5 Possible Causes And Their Solutions

Weight gain: Your stress levels and sleeping pattern affect body weight

Highlights Certain medication can also lead to weight gain

PCOS and hypothyroidism can lead to weight gain

Menopause can also lead to weight gain in women

Are you gaining weight without any reason? If yes, then you need to fix a few simple things in your diet and lifestyle. A healthy body weight promotes overall well-being. A healthy diet and regular exercise are two important things that affect your body weight. But there are several factors that may play a role, including levels of physical activity, stress levels, sleep patterns and more. "You might not know there are many hidden factors which can be some unexplained factors behind weight gain," Nutritionist Lovneet Batra mentions in one of her recent Instagram posts. Let's take a look at these factors which you should not miss.

Some common causes of unintentional weight gain

1. Stress

Uncontrolled stress affects the secretion of hormones that regulate your eating habits. It can lead to more cravings and make you eat more than usual. Chronic stress is also linked with a higher risk of several diseases. Therefore, try stress management techniques like meditation, yoga and exercise.

Stress can affect your eating pattern

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Insomnia

Your sleeping pattern is linked with your overall health in many ways. It can also influence your body weight. According to the nutritionist, people who are sleep deprived consume more calories to meet their energy needs, leading to weight gain.

Exercise regularly, eat light dinners and create a comfortable environment to ensure better sleep.

Also read: Advanced Vs Beginner HIIT Exercises: Choose According To Your Fitness Levels, Here's How

3. Underactive thyroid

Hypothyroidism, also known as underactive thyroid is a condition in which your thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormone to meet the body's requirements. Weight gain is one of the symptoms of hypothyroidism. If you are experiencing other symptoms like dry skin, fatigue, constipation, muscle weakness, hair thinning, and pain in joints, get yourself tested for hypothyroidism. Your doctor will prescribe medication. You may need to make necessary changes in diet and lifestyle to manage the symptoms.

Also read: Weight Loss: Burn All The Body Fat With This Intense Exercise Routine

4. PCOS or Menopause

PCOS is a condition that affects women during their reproductive years. It leads to hormonal imbalances and may lead to weight gain. Regular exercise plays a significant role in maintaining a healthy weight and controlling PCOS symptoms.

Menopause marks the end of the menstrual cycle which can also lead to weight gain in women.

5. Binge eating disorder

Binge eating disorder is a type of eating disorder categorized by recurrent episodes of uncontrollable overeating. It is associated with several health risks including weight gain.

Also read: Weight Loss: 5 Ways Losing Weight Too Fast Can Put Your Health At Stake

A variety of reasons can lead to fluctuations in weight. If you are experiencing rapid, unexplained weight gain, you should see your doctor to determine the underlying cause.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.