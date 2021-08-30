Weight Loss: 5 Ways Losing Weigh Too Fast Can Put Your Health At Stake

Weight loss: Following a crash diet can increase the risk of several health issues

You might have come across several tips and tricks for weight loss till now. You may also find a number of quick fixes to your weight loss-related issues. Many try crash diets, change their food habits completely or follow some hard to perform workout routine. But is rapid weight loss sustainable? Can it affect your health? "Weight loss cannot happen overnight. It takes time and if it is very quick and sudden, it can be dangerous and hence, can cause many health problems," says nutritionist Lovneet Batra. Let's understand the many side effects of rapid weight loss and why it is important to lose weight in a sustainable manner.

Weight loss: Side effects of rapid weight loss

1. Nutritional deficiencies

Eating a well-balanced diet is crucial to avoid nutritional deficiencies. Several vitamins and minerals are essential for maintaining proper health. Crash diets often make you consume very few calories which make the body miss out on essential nutrients. "As a result cause hair loss, extreme fatigue, a weakened immune system, and a general decline in health as a whole," the nutritionist tells.

2. Loose skin

Batra says, "Loose skin occurs when the body shrinks in size after the skin has been stretched." You can avoid this by losing weight slowly and steadily.

3. Liver issues

According to Batra, those who lose weight rapidly are at risk of developing liver issues. This may be due to the sudden changes in your fatty acid profile after your weight loss, or as a residual effect of being overweight.

4. Gallstones

Gallstones are hard deposits that form in the gallbladder. "On a crash diet, many do not receive enough carbs to burn down the excess bile which can obstruct the pancreas. Hence, diets which are low on energy and carbs should be avoided," the nutritionist explains.

5. Muscle loss

When trying to lose fat many often miss building muscles. If you cut down your calorie intake significantly, your muscle mass may suffer. This happens because in such a situation your body breaks down the muscles for energy and fuel.

How much weight should you lose in a week without affecting your health?

"If you want to lose weight, losing up to 1 kilo a week is considered healthy while anything over that is just going too fast," Batra informs.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based nutritionist)

