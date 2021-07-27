Weight Loss Tips: 5 Effortless Food Swaps That Can Help You Lose Weight

Weight loss tips: Choose fibre rich foods to stay full for longer

Highlights Make healthy choices to achieve effective weight loss results

Reduce the overall consumption of salt and sugar

Choose healthy snacks to get rid of hunger pangs between meals

Weight loss is one of the most discussed topics of all time. Many often fall for fad diets in order to achieve quick results. But for sustainable weight loss, you need to combine a healthy diet with exercise that suits you. Making a few small changes in your daily foods choices can also enhance the outcome of your weight loss journey. You can simply make some clever changes in your diet that can reduce your overall calorie intake. Certain foods are loaded with hidden calories and sugar that can further affect your weight loss goals. In one of the Instagram posts, nutritionist Lovneet Batra sheds light on the same. She shares some food swaps that can help in weight loss. Let's take a look at these below.

Weight loss: Food swaps you need to make today!

"Wouldn't it be great if substituting healthier, lower-calorie foods or eating a smarter portion size can do the trick?" her post reads.

1. Aam panna over diet soda

Sodas are loaded with added sugar and empty calories. According to Batra, "Artificially sweetened drinks interfere with weight regulation mechanisms, disturb gut bacteria balance, and alter blood sugar regulation." While a cool glass of aam panna helps in electrolyte deficiency and keeps heat stroke at bay. You can prepare aam panna with some simple ingredients at home.

Weight loss: Sodas are loaded with added sugar that can make you gain weight

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Lauki nutty kheer over kheer

Pastries are high in refined flours, sugar and trans fat. So, to beat those cravings for something sweet, grab a bowl of kheer. Bottle gourd is rich in dietary fibre, both soluble and insoluble. The nutritionist adds that lauki, when combined with milk provides protein, making it a low glycemic index food for diabetics. Add some nuts on the top and dig in!

Also read: Trying To Lose Weight? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Tips To Sharpen Hunger And Satiety Signals

3. Homemade chutneys over readymade sauces

Sauces are a hidden source of salt or sugar, and sometimes unhealthy fats as well. Therefore, it is time to make some delicious chutney with all-natural ingredients. Homemade chutneys are full of micronutrients that are good for gut health and can help in digestion. As a result, you will notice better metabolism.

Also read: 3 Weight Loss Secrets You Need To Know From Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

4. Steel-cut oats over instant oats

When running late, instant oats might be your first choice. But are these really healthy? Instant oats contain added sugar or salt and some chemicals as well. On the other hand, steel-cut oats are full of soluble fibre, which help keep you fuller for longer. High fibre foods keep hunger pangs at bay and make you lose weight.

You can have oats as an snack to beat hunger pangs

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Homemade butter over readymade butter

Till now you might be aware of the importance of healthy fats. "Market made butter contains trans fats and is high in sodium content while homemade butter contains healthy fats, which help in mobilising stubborn body fat. Still, it should be consumed in moderate quantities," Batra adds.

Also read: Intense Fat-Burning Workout: Try This HIIT Routine With Dumbbells For Effective Results

Try these small changes to see effective results. Along with these, make healthier choices in your overall diet and stay active for effective results.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.