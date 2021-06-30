Trying To Lose Weight? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Tips To Sharpen Hunger And Satiety Signals

Weight loss: Enjoy meals without distractions to avoid overeating

The desire to lose weight and be fit is strong within everyone. For some losing weight is an easy task, while for others it is a herculean effort. However, along with shedding the excess kilos, it is important to ensure you are healthy and your body remains energetic. Losing weight in a healthy manner whilst ensuring your body gets the necessary and important nutrition it requires for you to remain strong is of utmost importance. The common mistake people attempting to lose weight tend to make is they begin to eat very little food. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar busts several food-related weight loss myths in a video she shared recently on Instagram.

Rujuta explains the importance of maintaining a balanced diet without reducing meal proportions. “We are often told that eating less is the shortest route to health, wellness, and a good life. But this is not true. In fact, if you eat less, there is a high chance that your cravings for chocolates, biscuits, and chips will increase manifold especially late at night,” she says. Eating less will only pull you further away from achieving your weight loss goals and will reduce your strength.

Explaining the basic science of weight loss, Rujuta further adds, “Metabolism is anabolism plus catabolism. If you attempt to reduce your food proportions drastically your anabolism levels will go down and your catabolism levels will increase. The effect of this is that instead of getting fitter, healthier and younger your body will get weaker, unhealthier and you will age faster.”

An important indication of good health and fitness is feeling hungry. Explaining the difference between hunger and cravings, Rujuta says, “Feeling hungry and having an appetite is a sign of good health which means your body is performing its natural functions. Feeling hunger is important but knowing when to stop eating is even more important and that is called satiety.”

The human body responds to hunger due to the hormone ghrelin and to satiety due to the hormone leptin. If one simply listens to these hormones and responds to eating accordingly it will enable them to lose weight more effectively.

Rujuta shared the informational video along with the caption, wherein she listed out a few important rules to follow during meals, “How much to eat? 3 rules to sharpen hunger and satiety signals.

Follow the 3S -

Sit: Ideally on the floor or at any fixed place.

Slow: Chew properly and don't rush.

Silence: No gadgets, arguments, etc., when eating. Focus all your senses on your food.

Losing weight in a healthy manner will have a long-lasting impact on your overall health and wellness.

