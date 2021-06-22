Are You Really Hungry Or Is It Just A Craving? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Breaks It Down For You

Sometimes you are not hungry but just craving certain foods

Have you ever experienced an inexplicable hunger for a specific dish? Or had a maddening urge to eat that slice of delicious chocolate cake or dig into a gooey cheese pizza despite having a whole meal ready? Often, we are unable to understand why we feel hungry within 2 to 3 hours of having eaten a meal. If you have experienced this hunger often, it is not because you are hungry, but because you are experiencing a craving. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains the important difference between feeling hungry and having a craving in a new video.

Hunger Vs Cravings: Know the difference from expert

There are certain symptoms like dizziness, rumbling sounds from the stomach, and thoughts about food that occur when your body is hungry. However, when you are experiencing a craving, it is a very specific type of hunger you feel for a very specific dish. This dish is usually sweet or savoury.

Feeling hungry is a natural impulse that all of us experience and is a necessity. Cravings, on the other hand, are not a necessity. Experiencing cravings frequently could be a sign from your body to re-evaluate your health and fitness.

The nutritionist shared the insightful video along with the caption, “Hunger v/s Cravings”.

According to Nmami, “Cravings are usually for comfort foods, such as chocolate or sweets, leads to eating that makes you feel good at first, but then guilty later. Increase during a woman's pregnancy and menstrual cycle, and may be stronger when you're dieting, especially if you're giving up your favorite foods.”

Further in the caption, she breaks down the signs of hunger. She says, “Hunger usually occurs when you haven't eaten for a few hours or more, results in a rumbling stomach, headache, or feeling of weakness, and can be satisfied by a healthy snack or meal.”

When your body is hungry you will feel the urge to eat just about anything that is in front of you, including those green leafy vegetables you don't like or those lentils you don't enjoy. But when you are craving a certain food, you would want to eat some of your comfort foods that can satisfy those cravings.

Understanding your body's needs is an effective way in being able to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle.

(Nmami Agarwal is a Delhi-based nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.