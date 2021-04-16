Craving For Ice Cream Already? Try This Sugar-Free Banana Ice Cream At Home

Summer diet: Prepare this sugar-free banana ice cream for a refreshing treat this summer

Highlights You can easily prepare ice creams at home with the goodness of fruits

Add natural sweeteners like dates, maple syrup etc.

This healthy version can also help you beat sugar cravings

With the temperature increasing each day, you might be craving for cooling foods. One of the popular choices is ice creams. But most of the ready to eat ice creams are loaded with calories as these are high in sugar. Not just sugar but added colours and preservatives too. If you want to avoid these unnecessary calories, homemade ice creams should be your choice. Recently, nutritionist Pooja Makhija took to Instagram to share a simple recipe to a homemade healthy ice cream. You can prepare it with some simple ingredients in no time. It is also sugar-free, making it perfect for those trying to maintain a healthy weight. Let's peak into this healthy ice cream recipe.

Banana ice cream for summer

Ingredients-

Frozen banana

Dates

Frozen coconut yogurt

Vanilla extract

Dates are natural sweeteners that you can add to foods and drinks

Photo Credit: iStock

How to make

Blend all the ingredients

Freeze for two hours with straw to create a tunnel effect

Melt some dark chocolate to fill the tunnel and add a thin layer on the top

Freeze for another two hours or overnight and enjoy!

Banana is a common summer fruit that can help in maintaining a healthy weight. It is loaded with fibre that can keep you full for longer. You can add this potassium-rich fruits to shakes, smoothies, cakes and whatnot.

Banana and dates together, will add the sweet taste to your ice cream. Dates are often used as natural sweeteners. You can replace sugar with dates in several foods and drinks to lower the overall calorie count. Adding dark chocolate will that extra taste to it.

So, enjoy this tasty treat this summer guilt-free!

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.