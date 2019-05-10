Beat Midnight Cravings With This Instant Ice Cream: Shilpa Shetty Says You Can Have It Guilt-Free, Everyday!

Weight Loss: This instant ice cream by Shilpa Shetty contains 319 Kcal per serving

Chocolates, bananas and ice cream... the three ingredients, when blended together, sounds like the perfect ice cream sundae to beat the heat! Guess what... you can binge on this ice cream every day, believes actress and lifestyle expert Shilpa Shetty Kundra. She took to Instagram to share a quick 5 ingredient ice cream, which you can easily prepare at home. To prepare this ice cream, you need unsweetened cocoa and frozen bananas. Potassium-rich bananas can act as massive energy boosters, and are also great for people with high blood pressure. Shilpa Shetty says that you can have this ice cream guilt-free. The key is to practice portion control and make the ice cream with healthy ingredients in the right quantity.

Weight loss: Instant 5-ingredient ice cream by Shilpa Shetty Kundra

To prepare this ice cream, you need to take frozen bananas. It is important to take frozen bananas as you are working towards an instant ice cream. Try to opt for properly frozen and ripe bananas to get the desired sweet tasting ice cream with the proper texture.

Add bananas in blender, along with some chilled nut butter. You can opt for peanut butter or almond butter, according to your choice. Add two and a half tbsp of unsweetened cocoa powder. With some vanilla extract (1/2 tsp), maple syrup or honey (2 tbsp) and the blend the whole mixture properly. If you are not fond of cocoa powder, you can also add coffee to the mixture.

Weight loss: This instant ice cream can beat your midnight ice cream cravings

Photo Credit: iStock

Spoon out the ice cream and enjoy it guilt-free this summer! It is simple, easy to prepare and takes less than five minutes. The ice cream comes with the additional benefit of no added sugar, flavour and preservatives. It may be dense in calories because of nut butter, maple syrup and bananas but not as dense as the ice creams available in the market. Shilpa mentions in the video that this ice cream will contain 319 kcal per serving.

This ice cream can be perfect for the times you experience sudden ice cream cravings, especially at midnight! Even if you are on a weight loss regime, you can have this instant ice cream, guilt-free!

