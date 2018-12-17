Shilpa Shetty Kundra Surely Knows How To Burn Extra Calories; Watch The Full Video Here

Apart from the several other workouts, Shilpa Shetty Kundra always includes yoga in her fitness regime.

The famous Bollywood actress and an entrepreneur, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is well known for her super-fit body. Her super fit and toned body, slim waistline and constant glow on her face is all because of the healthy eating and regular physical exercise. Apart from the several other workouts, the stunning actress always includes yoga in her fitness regime. The best part about the actress is she never follows any fad diet or resort to dieting in order to lose weight. Her Instagram account is a proof that the actress eats all sorts of foods from exotic desserts to ice creams to other baked stuff. But Shilpa Shetty Kundra makes sure that she burns the excess calories with her strenuous workouts.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media and shared a video where she was eating the traditional Indian sweet Gulab Jamun. Shilpa Shetty proves it yet again that she does not fast in order to lose weight.

Shilpa Shetty surely knows how to burn those extra calories. Again, her recent Instagram post is a proof of this. Let us have a look at the exercises she does to shed those calories:

Core-strength exercises are strenuous exercises which strengthen your core muscles, including your abdominal muscles, back muscles pelvic muscles. Strong core muscles make it easier to do other physical activities. It is important that while doing these core exercises you breathe freely and deeply during each exercise. Core exercises help in maintaining a good posture, improves athletic performance and ensures balance and stability.

The other exercise that the actress does is some basic cardio which includes fast walking. Fast walking is great for overall fitness and weight loss. Walking at a fast pace is a moderate-intensity cardio exercise. On the other hand, some warm up exercises include stretching.

Next, the actress swears by Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation which is a sequence of twelve powerful yoga poses. A great cardiovascular workout, Surya Namaskar is also known to have a significant impact on the body and mind. It helps in stimulating the nervous system, perfect for weight management, helps in stretching and toning the muscles, relaxes the mind, boosts the immune system and is beneficial for the overall health of the body.

The other stretching pose that the actress does is he cat and camel pose. It is a gentle exercise that helps in stretching and strengthens the muscles. When performed on regular basis, the exercise can help in strengthening of the back and may provide relief for many joint ailments. However, it is better to consult your doctor before performing this exercise if you suffer from a chronic back pain or another medical condition.

This stretching pose helps to mobilize the back, reduces stiffness and increase flexibility. Also, it helps in boosting your athletic performance and posture. In addition, the exercise can prevent you from back pain and injury.

The other fat burning exercise that the actress recommends is planks. The plank is one of the best exercises for a flat and toned stomach. It focuses on the core muscles, including the rectus abdomen, hips, and back. Shilpa Shetty also suggests side planks (10 on each side). You can also do alternate hand leg side crunch (10 on each side) and plank side dips ( 10 each side).

Shilpa Shetty in her Instagram post said, "By this time you can feel the burn. That's the fat melting but don't give up. Don't stay in your comfort zone. Push yourself to the max. Sip some water. Take a 15 second rest and one more set."

The final set includes Pranayama which is the perfect breathing exercise and this should be done for ten minutes. This breathing exercise makes you feel positive and removes the toxins from the body. Pranayama supplies more oxygen to the body and is a key to a healthy body. Some benefits of Pranayama include improved blood circulation, healthy heart, relaxation to the mind and body, better concentration, reduces anxiety and depression, builds up self-confidence and aids in the proper functioning of reproductive organs.

