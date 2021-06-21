What Are Your Food Cravings Telling About Your Health? Nutritionist Decodes

Foods cravings tell a lot about your health

Highlights Chocolate cravings mean your body is craving more magnesium

Sugar and salt cravings are quite common

Choose natural sugar sources to beat sugar cravings

From the overwhelming desires for sweets after lunch to uncontrollable wishes of potato crispies- we all have been through recurring cravings! Isn't it? But what exactly are these? Sometimes, food cravings are just the body's way of telling you about your health. We live in a world where cravings have gained all the negative reputation. All those health enthusiasts think that these desires should be squashed because it often comes with unhealthy eating. Just think about it- you rarely hear someone complaining about their broccoli cravings, but you will definitely hear about the cravings for sugary, fatty, or salty foods quite often. But have you ever wondered why such bizarre cravings hit you? Well, it is a sign that something is missing from your diet. So, here we are spilling the beans on the most common food cravings and how to interpret these cravings mindfully.

Food craving: Know what they mean

1. Sugar Craving

Sugar cravings are one of the most annoying cravings! Sugar cravings indicate blood sugar imbalances and mineral deficiencies like chromium and magnesium. Thus, choose natural sugars such as berries or other fruits when you are craving something sweet since consuming added sugar are a slew of a lot of health concerns.

Do not consume added sugar to beat sugar cravings, choose natural sources

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Salt Craving

Much like sugar craving, craving for salt is on the go! This craving is the result of stress hormone fluctuations and low levels of electrolytes. When it comes to stress, B-vitamin rich foods are essential such as nuts, seeds, legumes, whole grains, fruits and vegetables. Also, to increase the electrolytes in the body, coconut water is an excellent choice or you can also consider adding quality salts such as pink Himalayan salt to meals.

3. Chocolate Craving

Chocolate cravings usually mean your body is craving more magnesium. Cocoa is extremely high in magnesium, and since magnesium can help alleviate muscle cramps- it is because of this very reason that chocolate cravings tend to go up when women are menstruating. Reach out to foods rich in this nutrient such as dark leafy greens, avocado, and bananas.

4. Carbs Craving

Food cravings for pasta, bread, and other carbohydrates are a clear indication that your body needs nitrogen. So, choose foods that are high in protein like meat, fish, chia seeds or even fruits like apple or pear which will take care of your nitrogen deficiency.

5. Tea/Coffee Craving

While many of us can't imagine a morning without a cup of tea or coffee, the incessant desire for it indicates a sulphur or iron deficiency and in that case, one can get back on track with leafy greens like kale, spinach and cabbage. To note, consuming more vitamin C makes way for better iron absorption.

Tea/coffee cravings may indicate sulphur or iron deficiency

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Oily/Fatty Food Craving

If you're craving oily and fatty foods, your body is craving fat. Our body needs fat in order to keep cells healthy, protect organs and many other functions. Grab on higher quality fats like avocado, nuts and seeds or high-quality fish oil supplement.

Are you unable to forget about that one thing that you really fancy? Use the above-written tricks to deal with your daily cravings healthily.

(Nmami Agarwal is a Delhi based Nutritionist at NmamiLife)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.