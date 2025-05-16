Meet The Woman Who Loves Eating Tea Bags - "I Crave It So Badly"

Lyubov Siryk from Limassol, Cyprus, has "one strange food habit" that has made her viral on social media. While most tea lovers can endlessly talk about their love for tea, Lyubov, a marketing brand manager, is obsessed with eating tea bags and tea leaves. The 20-year-old especially craves eating tea leaves or the entire tea bag after finishing her tea. Lyubov says it tastes "delicious" and eats tea leaves twice a day and even consumes paper tea bags two or three times a week, the New York Post reported.

Talking about how this habit started, Lyubov said, "I started when I was 14 after my grandmother suggested eating mint leaves. I loved the taste," reported SWNS.

Further, she moved on to trying tea leaves and liked the taste. "One day I just thought - what if I try eating regular tea leaves? I tried them and really liked them. Then it slowly became a habit. Now, I drink about three to four cups of tea a day and usually eat the leaves from at least two."

Lyubov shares that her favourite teas are English Breakfast, Chinese Pu'er tea and Thai black tea. "It's a taste of freshness I can't get enough of," she said.

She even eats other people's used tea bags if they offer them to her. "My close friends know I do it. Sometimes when they finish their tea, they hand me their tea bag because they know I'll eat it."

Lyubov adds that to avoid any health risks, she eats only organic tea bags made of paper. She said, "I try to avoid the ones with plastic or nylon. However, some paper tea bags have fabric, so it's a bit difficult to chew, but if I really crave it, I still eat them."

Lyubov also tried to quit for a few weeks, but the cravings were too strong and "it was incredibly difficult. I'd drink tea and then just crave the leaves so badly."

As for any health risks associated with eating tea leaves directly, Lyubov shared, "I googled everything about it and decided it's not that harmful, especially compared to things like smoking or drinking alcohol. I'd still like to stop eating the tea bags eventually, but I don't think I'll ever give up tea leaves. I do regular checkups, and I'm healthy. I don't smoke, I don't drink, and I eat a balanced diet. I just have this one strange habit."