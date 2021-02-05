Diabetics, Try These 5 Healthy Options To Satisfy Your Carb-Cravings Instantly

Diabetes diet: Those suffering from diabetes can consume healthy carbs in moderation

Highlights Check your blood sugar regularly to avoid major fluctuations

Diabetics should consume foods with a low GI score

Diabetics can eat fruits in moderation and should avoid juices

Diabetics are advised to consume a healthy diet that can help in controlling blood sugar levels. To avoid the complications linked with this chronic condition, it is vital to follow all necessary precautions for management of blood sugars. Some foods can naturally help in controlling blood sugars while others are a big No. Understanding diabetes diet is not as difficult as it seems. Many also believe that diabetics should strictly avoid consuming carbohydrates. But the truth is you need to choose the right carb. Diabetics can consume the right type of carb in a restricted amount safely. Here are some healthy carbs you should not miss.

Diabetes: Healthy carbs you can add to diet

Dr. V Mohan who is a diabetologist took to Instagram to share a list of carbs that diabetics can add to their diet. "Diabetics should know that all carbs are not bad for them. There are some healthy options too,'' he tells in the video.

1. Brown rice

Brown rice is less processed as compared to white rice. It is a better choice for those with diabetes as it has a lower GI score as compared to white rice. According to studies swapping white rice with brown rice lowers the risk of type-2 diabetes to some percentage. Brown rice also contains fibre that keeps digestion smooth.

Also read: Gut Health And Type-2 Diabetes Risk: Expert Decodes The Link

2. Whole wheat bread

Whole wheat bread can help ensure the consumption of grains. It is a safer option for diabetics as compared to those refined versions. You can enjoy your bread in different ways. Avoid use of sugar-loaded jams and dips. Make a healthy spread or hummus.

Diabetics should replace processed version of breads with whole wheat bread

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Millet

Millet is another grain that you can add to your diabetes diet. It has a low glycemic index as compared to most of the grains and may not quickly spike your blood sugar levels. It also contains fibre that can also keep blood sugars steady.

Also read: Diabetes: Expert Explains How To Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels In Elderly

4. Vegetables

Vegetables are loaded with a variety of essential nutrients. Diabetics can ensure optimum nutrient intake by adding vegetables to their diet in more than one ways. From salads to curries, there are plenty of options to choose from.

5. And all kinds of pulses

Pulses are widely consumed in India. There are can be prepared in various ways. Pulses are a popular source of plant-based protein.

Also read: Diabetes Management Tips: Strength Training, Protein Consumption, Adequate Sleep And More

Foods with low glycemic index help promote healthy blood sugar levels. You can take help from your doctor to understand the GI score of different foods.

(Dr. V Mohan is Chairman & Chief of Diabetology at Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre & President, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, Chennai, India)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.