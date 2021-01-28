Diabetes Control: Strength Training, Protein Consumption And 3 More Tips That Can Help You Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes control: Regular exercise promotes healthy blood sugar levels

Highlights Adequate sleep is essential to maintain healthy blood sugar levels

To achieve healthy blood sugar levels eat a healthy diet

A low GI diet can offer you multiple health benefits

Diabetes is a condition that affects how your body uses insulin. It is a chronic condition that requires constant management of healthy blood sugar levels. Diet and lifestyle play a significant role in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. According to WHO, about 422 million people worldwide have diabetes. The majority of people with diabetes have type-2 diabetes. This type of diabetes is largely the result of excess body weight and physical inactivity. Are diabetics aware about the necessary precautions they should be taking to control blood sugar levels? If you are wondering what to do and avoid, here are top 5 steps you should be following.

Diabetes control: Here's what you should do

Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal shared some tips to control diabetes as a part of her QuickFivewithMG series. Here's all you need to know-

1) Change your lifestyle

"Let's get this straight first: diabetes is not caused by eating sweets or consuming sugar. It is really a lifestyle disease i.e. the consequence of following an unhealthy lifestyle," Ganeriwal writes in her post. It is advised to follow an active lifestyle that emphasis on eating healthy, regular exercise and a healthy sleep cycle.

An active lifestyle is beneficial for diabetes and helps maintain a healthy weight

Photo Credit: iStock

2) Follow a diabetes-friendly diet

You should eat when you are hungry. Make sure that you do not starve and eat at the right time. It will help in keeping your blood sugar levels steady. The nutritionist further suggests that carbohydrates are essential for diabetics but you need to stay from the processed or refined variety like those in biscuits, cookies, muffins etc.

Also, make sure that you add low-glycemic foods to your diet. Do not miss healthy fats such as ghee, nuts and seeds.

Protein is also essential for diabetics as it helps increase insulin sensitivity. Diabetics should enjoy wholesome meals like khichdi kadhi, rice dal, rice dahi, egg and roti.

Also read: Here's What You Should Do If You Are At A Risk Of Diabetes

3) The 'magic' of exercise

The American Diabetes Association advises to perform 150 mins of exercise in a week. If not outside, you can exercise at home. Start with a simple routine. Do not perform heavy workouts initially to avoid a sudden drop of blood sugars. Seek advice from an expert to understand suitable exercises as per your condition.

Also read: Diabetes-Friendly Snacks

4) The benefits of strength training

"Incorporating strength training into the workout regimen is crucial to increase insulin sensitivity. Structured and progressive strength training improves how the body uses insulin and allows glucose to get around the body better," Ganeriwal tells.

Also read: Gut Health And Type-2 Diabetes Risk: Expert Decodes The Link

5) The importance of good sleep

Sleep is important for your overall health including both mental and physical. Insufficient sleep or sleeping at irregular hours affects the natural, biological processes such as secretion of insulin. Ensure restful sleep daily. It will also provide enough rest to your body. Ganeriwal also suggests to go to bed and get up at the same time so that the body is fully in sync with the body clock.

(Munmun Ganeriwal is a Celebrity Nutritionist, Fitness Expert, Yoga Teacher and Founder at Yuktahaar)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.