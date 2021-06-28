Weight Loss Tips: Understanding The Role Of Rest, Recovery And Sleep

Weight loss: Sleep is important for the hormone that regulates your hunger

Highlights It is essential to rest properly for effective weight loss

Rest and recovery are crucial for your muscles

Ensure adequate amount of sleep everyday for effective results

Have you tried all the internet hacks to achieve that perfect slim waist? Is your workout regime leaving you exhausted and frustrated over your weight-loss plan? You aren't alone. Many of us who long for a sleek body often end up pushing ourselves to a confused assortment of exercises and diet, without a nutritionist's advice. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's Instagram series on weight loss is debunking all myths and malpractices associated with losing weight. In her fifth installment to this video series, Diwekar talks about proper rest, recovery period and sleep to help in the process of weight loss. She suggests that these three practices play the “most underrated role in weight loss.”

Weight loss: Know the role of rest, recovery and sleep

“Without adequate rest, recovery and sleep... you can surely forget about losing weight in a sustainable manner,” the nutritionist said in the video.

Here are the three tenets for you:

1) Rest

According to Diwekar, rest is not about lying on your back all day. When she talks about “active rest”, she refers to a proper posture and relaxed spine.

She also suggested the formula of “30-3” where for every 30 minutes that you spend sitting, choose to spend 3 minutes standing or walking about.

She added that this form of active rest helps to recover patients of Covid-19 and surgery treatments.

2) Recovery

Along with active rest, she recommended a way of giving your body a fair chance to recover from daily stress, be it physical, physiological or mental. Over-exercise won't work, you see.

Diwekar also advised restrained amounts of caffeine and a diet of local and seasonal products.

She suggested a daily afternoon nap of 20-30 minutes. Beware not to extend this nap to 2-3 hours. That would hurt your night's sleep.

3) Sleep

You cannot buy a peaceful sleep. But you can work towards it. The nutritionist said that the hormones Insulin-like Growth Factor-1 (IGF-1) and Growth Hormone, which are important to healthy weight loss, recover only during the night.

Diwekar shared a few pointers for a sound sleep every night: keep your gadgets away, use your bed exclusively for sleep and follow a regular sleep schedule.

Works? You are cool to go.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.