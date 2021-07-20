Intense Fat-Burning Workout: Try This HIIT Routine With Dumbbells For Effective Results

Weight loss tips: Try this HIIT routine and lose weight effectively

Highlights A HIIT routine helps you burn calories in shorter duration

Take active rests between workout

Exercise regularly to stay fit when at home

It is never too late to add a workout routine to your daily schedule. For those who are just starting out, a long workout can seem intimidating. But thanks to fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala, now you can indulge in some high-intensity interval training (HIIT) at home. For those who do not have long breaks in their daily schedule to dedicate to working out, HIIT is a good option as it helps you complete a full workout in just ten to fifteen minutes. In addition to helping reduce blood pressure, HIIT routines are also useful in burning calories. And Yasmin's Karachiwala curated HIIT routine is perfect if you are looking to lose some extra kilograms.

Fat-burning routine: Try this HIIT routine at home

Sharing a video of the workout, she wrote, "Intense fat burn! Oh you need to try this HIIT, it was so good." Adding details, Yasmin said, "I'm using 2, 3 and 5 kgs dumbbells which were definitely heavy enough for a sweaty start. You use weights that work best for your body today! Keep it simple, effective and still get your heart rate up."



The following exercises are part of Yasmin's HIIT routine:

1. Good morning with dumbbells on Shoulder

2. Alt Plank Lunge Row

3. Dumbbells Ab Hold in Canoe-Scissors

4. Supine Forward to Lateral Raise

5. Sumo Squat + Jack Hug a Tree

"Perform 3 rounds of 45 seconds each, take 15 seconds of active rest in between exercises and a full minute between rounds," Yasmin wrote. She has suggested performing the modified version (M), if you feel the need to scale it down. The modified version includes:

Good morning with fingers interlaced behind head Reverse Lunge Row On Forearms Bicycle Prone Forward to Lateral Raise Sumo Squat + Hug a Tree

Watch the demonstration here:

Also read: You Can Burn Large Amount Of Calories With This Rigorous HIIT-Meets-Pilates Workout Session

Previously, Yasmin had shared another post that focuses on HIIT routines to stay fit. The expert had provided a simple five-step routine that you can practise at home. Sharing the video, Yasmin said, "Hey Everyone. This month we're focusing on a Cardio/Fat Burn HIIT Series. Perform 3 rounds of 45 seconds each, take 15 seconds of active rest in between exercises and a full minute between rounds! Follow the Modified version (M) if you need to scale it down."

The routine involves the following exercises:

1. Squat + Kick (45 Secs)

Modified version: Squat + Knee Up

2. Sit-up Double Heel Touch (45 Secs)

Modified version: Diamond Sit-up

3. Squat Thrust Sit

Modified version: Step Out Squat Thrust Sit

4. Push-up + Spiderman MC (45 Secs)

Modified version: Knee Push-up + MC

5. Squat Jump Rotation

Modified version: Squat Touch Floor Rotation

Also read: Love Strength Exercises? Take Your Workout Up A Notch With This High Intensity Strength Routine

Try this routine and get fitter eve when at home.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.