You Can Burn Large Amount Of Calories With This Rigorous HIIT-Meets-Pilates Workout Session

Fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala posted an intense workout session video on her Instagram handle. Demonstrating 5 power-packed exercises, Yasmin has combined two different workout techniques to ensure a guaranteed full-body workout. The two types of workout techniques she has combined are HIIT and Pilates. HIIT is high-intensity interval training, which is a form of exercise wherein one performs a series of intense and high-energy exercises followed by a low-intensity recovery period. Pilates is a versatile form of exercise that can be done anywhere. It is a form of low-intensity exercise that improves the fluidity of movement and is good for correct posture alignment, it also strengthens muscles.

In the video, Yasmin is seen demonstrating both intense exercises as well as a moderate version of the same exercises. The moderate exercises are perfect for those who are building their workout stamina.

She captioned the post, “Looking to burn that extra calorie with some advanced workout moves, here are some goodies prepared specially for you. Don't worry, we got you covered with modified versions of the exercises that will give a similar blast”. She further added, “Perform 3 rounds of 45 seconds each, take 15 seconds of active rest in between exercises and a full minute between rounds.”

For those who need to scale it down, Yasmin also has a modified version. In the video, Yasmin demonstrates the following exercises:

1) Crawl To Reaches

2) Side Lying Clam With Hip Lift

3) Bicycle In Contracting

4) Rollover to Teaser

5) 2 Jumping Jacks + 2 Plank Jacks

Watch the full video here:

Looking for more HIIT meets Pilates routines to jazz up your regular workout schedule? Last month, too, Yasmin posted a video demonstrating 5 high-intensity as well as low-intensity exercises. The exercises she demonstrated were:

1) Crawl to Triceps Push up

2) All 4's Hover Rotate

3) Crab Reaches

4) Mermaid Twist

5) Rolling Like a Ball to Jump Up

She posted the video along with instructions on how many times the exercises needed to be done for the best effect. She wrote in the caption, “Perform 3 rounds of 45 seconds each, take 15 seconds of active rest in between exercises and a full minute between rounds.” Read more about it here.

Trying a variety of exercises and techniques can keep your workout routine interesting as well as effective.

