These High Energy Exercises Are A Good Addition To Your Daily Workout Routine: Take A Look

Fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala often posts videos of various kinds of easy-to-do and high-energy workout routines. The benefits of working out regularly are innumerable. However, an important thing to keep in mind while working out is to ensure your exercises are divided and focused. By focusing on various target areas, the effectiveness of the workouts is evenly distributed throughout your body. Along with working out regularly, it is equally important to let your body rest too. Always ensure you take a rest day, as too much strain on the muscles and body can cause damage.

Yasmin shared a video on Instagram along with the caption, “Wanna crush your workout? Here are a few exercises you can swing into your daily routine.”

In the video, Yasmin can be seen doing the exercises with the help of weight bands on her arms and wrists. Speaking about the bands, she wrote, “These versatile bands can be worn on your wrists or ankles. Today, I'm using it both to work on my upper as well as my lower body.”

Watch the full video here:

In the video Yasmin demonstrates the following exercises:

1) Crab With Rotation (3 sets x 8 reps)

Place your exercise mat on the floor. Proceed by lifting your body above the mat with your legs placed firmly on the mat. Only lift your upper body with the help of your arms. Take your right arm and lift it to the opposite side and turn while balancing your weight on the left arm. Repeat the same with your left arm.

2) Front Pull (3 sets x 8-10reps)

Angle your body in a slanting position with your hands supporting your upper body weight. Your back should be parallel above the mat. Now, lift one leg at a time and repeat.

3) Crab Alternate Hand To Foot (3 sets x 6 reps)

In the same position as the first exercise. Instead of lifting only your arm. Lift your right arm with your left leg. And then lift your left arm along with your right leg.

In the past too, Yasmin has used wrist weights for her workout videos. Last month, in one of her videos she had demonstrated a quick workout routine using wrist weights.

Have you ever used a wrist weights for your workout? If not try these exercises.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.