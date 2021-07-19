Love Strength Exercises? Take Your Workout Up A Notch With This High Intensity Strength Routine

Weight loss: Strength training helps you tone muscles and boost bone health

Highlights Strength training can help you improve stability

You should perform strength training under expert guidance

Avoid working on the same muscles two days in a row

Strength training should be an essential part of your workout routine. It offers multiple benefits including building muscles. Performing strength training also boosts your bone health and aids in weight loss. If you regularly practice strength training, here's a high intensity workout you must try. Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines has shared a video of her “favourite exercises” from her high-intensity strength programme on Instagram. Kayla said this new programme she showed in the video combines big machines with free weight and bodyweight exercises – the three things she likes the most to do in a workout.

Weight loss: Try this high intensity strength workout

She broke down the exercise pattern into five categories:

Lat Pulldown

Hip-Thrust

Weighted Step-Up

Lateral Lunge

Burpee Box Jump

The short video showed her doing all these exercises one by one in a gym.

For those who get intimidated by heavy equipment in a gym, Itsines said there, once, was a time when she too felt the same on seeing the gym equipment shown in the video, but now she works out with these “big machines” like a pro and they have become some of her favourite machines.

“I just thought it was important to say that, because I know there are a lot of women out there that would never imagine themselves working out like this,” Kayla said.

If you are a beginner at strength training, do not lift weights without checking with an expert.

