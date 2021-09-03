Weight Loss: Burn All The Body Fat With This Intense Exercise Routine

Weight loss: Try this challenging exercise routine to shed body fat

Highlights Exercise can help you stay in shape when at home

Drop squat and split lunge are two of the many exercise you should do

Try this intense routine and get in shape at home

Are you one of those people who are struggling with how to shed the extra fat from the body? In that case, here is a solution for you. Burning the extra fat can be done through a combination of both high-intensity and moderate-intensity workouts. But Yasmin Karachiwala showed us how to do all of it at home with just free-hand exercises. As part of her "7 days, 7 different exercises, 7 different body parts" Instagram video series, Yasmin took up the issue of fat burn and charted out five different exercises to be followed for each day of the week. And for the 4th day, she insists that her fans raise the bar and smash it with 1000 repetitions.

Fan Burn Challenge: Try These 5 Exercises At Home

The freehand exercises focus on various parts of the body and help in shedding the extra fat over time. Yasmin's mantra for fat burn is short, simple and no-nonsense - "Burn. Shred and Sweat."

In the video, she shared snippets of herself performing these five exercise routines. Check out:

1.Cross Jack Front Raise. (30 seconds)

2.Drop Squat Alt Floor Touch (30 seconds)

3.Power Sprint (30 Seconds)

4.Split Lunge to Drop Squat (30 seconds)

5.Kick + Double Pogo Jump (30 Seconds)

Also read: Complete Upper Body Dumbbell Workout: Try This Intense Workout To Tone Those Muscles

Watch the video here:

Yasmin also suggested the do's and don'ts that are to be followed to garner maximum benefit out of the latest series of fat burn exercises.

Do's-

Drink eight glasses of water

Include a handful of nuts in the diet

2 Servings of fruits

2 Servings of vegetables

Exercise daily

Get 7-8 hours of sleep

Don'ts-

Yasmin asked her followers to cut down on alcohol, soda, red meat, pasta and sugar from the diet, in order to keep the body fit and let the fat burn exercises impact the body in a healthy way.

Also read: HIIT For Your Core And Abs: Try This Power-Packed Exercise Routine At Home For A Strong Physique

Especially after staying home in the pandemic, most of us have gained the extra fat. Seems like the time has come to get back in shape. Today is the day you start with these exercise routines and be on the journey of being more fit, healthy and fine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.