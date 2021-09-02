Complete Upper Body Dumbbell Workout: Try This Intense Workout To Tone Those Muscles

Upper body workout: Try this challenging workout routine to build a strong upper body

A strong upper body not only enhances the results of your workout but also helps you perform day to day activities efficiently. These are a variety of exercises that can help you tone the muscles around your shoulders, arms, cheat and more. Recently, celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram to share the ultimate upper body challenge. This workout routine can be performed with a pair of dumbbells at your home. Yasmin Karachiwala's Instagram profile is replete with great exercise routines. Yasmin usually shares snippets from her own exercise diaries, which will inspire you to put on your gym athleisure and pick up the dumbbells.

Upper body workout: Try these 5 exercises

In a new Instagram series, the trainer shared five different routines to be followed for each day of the week. "7 days, 7 different exercises, 7 different body parts," she wrote in the caption. On the seventh day, Yasmin suggests that we all raise the bar. She tells her followers that "on the 7th day" they would "smash it with 1,000 repetitions".

In the recent video she shared a combination of five exercises that can be performed to get those upper body muscles on fire. The workout includes the following exercises-

Dumbbell bent over the semi-circle (supine grips) (20 Reps)

Dumbbell upright row to T-position (20 Reps)

Dumbbell chest flye with pullover (20 Reps)

Biceps curl to reverse shoulder press (20 Reps)

Super woman/man (20 Reps)

Watch the video here:

To get the maximum benefit out of this challenge, Yasmin also suggested a list of dos and don'ts-

Do's-

Drink 8 glasses of water

Consume a handful of nuts

2 Servings of fruits

2 Servings of vegetables,

Exercising daily

Get 7-8 hours of sleep

Don'ts

She tells her followers not to have soda, alcohol, dairy, red meat, pasta and sugar.

A few days ago, she shared a video of a series of workouts that can be done in 5 minutes. Yasmin called it a "5-minute fat burn" workout. She captioned the post, "Stressed working the whole day and no time to workout? No problem, I got you covered with this 5 Minute Fat Burn workout routine. You just need to get up and get going to feel the burn." Want to try Yasmin's fat-burning exercise routine at home? Click here to know more about it.

Try these routines at home and be healthy. There is no substitute for hard work when it comes to getting a well-toned physique and enjoying the benefits of good health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.