HIIT For Your Core And Abs: Try This Power-Packed Exercise Routine At Home For A Strong Physique

Core and ab workout: Try this workout routine to get those toned abs

Highlights You can perform this workout at home in a few minutes only

Staying physically active can help you maintain a healthy weight

Try this ab and core workout to shed belly fat

The path to fitness is not an easy one. You need to follow a disciplined routine in order to achieve your goals. At times, it becomes difficult to draw a balance between office and workout routines. Under such circumstances, many end up skipping gym sessions. Well, seems like fitness trainer Kayla Itsines has a solution for all. She has shared high-intensity interval training exercises (HIIT) that can be easily done at home. "Getting a good workout in doesn't mean that you have to spend hours in the gym, and I know for a lot of people that isn't a realistic approach. This program blends together a fast High-Intensity Interval Training format, with a strong focus on your core and abs," she wrote along with the video.

Exercises for core and abs

In the video, Kayla can be seen demonstrating the following exercises:

CIRCUIT 1:

Rocking Chair Push-Up (12 reps)

Skipping (30 seconds)

CIRCUIT 2:

Commando (12 reps)

Mountain Climber (30 seconds)

CIRCUIT 3:

Curl & Press (15 reps)

Bicep Curl (15 reps)

Tricep Extension (15 reps)

This intense workout will not take much time and help you lose belly fat

Photo Credit: iStock

For best results, Kayla has advised us to complete three laps of each circuit. Talking more about the exercise routine Kayla said, "The workouts are short enough to fit into busy lifestyles, but challenging enough so you really know that you've worked hard. You'll only need dumbbells to complete this workout."

Earlier, the fitness trainer shared an exercise routine targeted towards burning belly fat. In a video shared on her Instagram timeline, Kayla demonstrated a series of high-energy exercises focusing on the core and abdomen area. The best part about the exercises is that they require no equipment and can be done at home. Kayla demonstrated the following exercises - Flutters, Russian Twist, Alternating Jackknife, Side Plank and Oblique Crunch, and X Mountain Climbers. The exercises, Kayla said, are ideal for strengthening the core muscles.

Add these exercises to your regular workout routine for a fit and strong physique.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.