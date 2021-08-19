Burn All Your Belly Fat With This Amazing No Equipment Exercise Routine

Weight loss: Belly fat increases the risk of several health conditions

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines has shared a new video on Instagram that showed a few specifically designed workouts to burn stubborn belly fat. Belly fat is one of the most difficult things to target. Not only does it look unappealing, it also increases the risk of health conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Also, people tend to skip regular workouts due to time constraints. What if they get a quick and short workout solution? Kayla says the exercises she has designed to burn belly fat is fast and quick but definitely not easy. "If you are looking for a challenge, these workouts have been designed with you in mind!" she adds in the caption.

Weight loss: Try this workout routine to get those toned abs

The video shows Kayla working out with only a mat. She says the programme is perfect for completing at home with minimal equipment but it can be done at the gym too. "These exercises focus on strengthening your core, so get ready to feel the burn!" she added.

Kalya also showed 5 of her favourite ab exercises - Flutters, Russian Twist, Alternating Jackknife, Side Plank & Oblique Crunch, and X Mountain Climbers - which, she said "will definitely give your core a workout".

In the video, she also showed how to do these exercises. Each exercise is to be done for 30 seconds and then the cycle is to be repeated. Usually, Kayla transitions from one exercise pattern to another quite easily but for beginners, it is advised that they take a 30-second break.

Watch the video here:

Kayla has regularly shared videos and tips about exercises to stay fit. In one of her previous posts, she shared five patterns that one needed to follow to burn belly fat. They include straight-leg jackknife, bent-leg sit-up, toe tap, commando, and extended plank. Read more about it here.

In another post, she had shared a 15-minute abs and arms workout that only requires some space, a mat, and a towel. This workout includes a total of 6 exercises. Click here to know more about it.

So, what are you waiting for? Start working out and use these tips from Kayla Itsines to chisel your abs and get a killer midsection.

