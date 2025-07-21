Can A Low FODMAP Diet Cure Your Gut Problems?

If your gut is suffering and symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and changes in bowel habits are something that you face regularly, you're not alone. These symptoms often mean that you might be suffering from IBS or Irritable Bowel Syndrome, like one-third of the Indians.

But, what if we told you there's a diet, not so new, but once again resurfacing on social media as a fix to your gut issues?

Enter: Low FODMAP Diet

A Low FODMAP diet is a specific dietary plan designed to reduce the intake of certain carbohydrates that are poorly absorbed in the gut.

According to the University of Virginia Digestive Health Center, the term FODMAP refers to certain groups of carbohydrates that are found in many of the foods we eat. "FODMAP" is an acronym that stands for:

F - Fermentable (creates gas)

O - Oligosaccharides (a type of fiber found in wheat, onion, garlic, and beans)

D - Disaccharides (refers to lactose, a commonly malabsorbed sugar found in some dairy foods)

M - Monosaccharides (refers to fructose, found in certain fruits and many processed foods)

A - And

Ps - Polyols (refers to sugar alcohols added to sugar-free gum and candy and naturally found in certain fruits and vegetables)

These carbohydrates share three characteristics that make them more likely to cause GI distress:

1. They are poorly absorbed in the small intestine

2. They draw extra water into the intestines

3. They are rapidly fermented by gut bacteria

These three things can result in increased gassiness, bloating, abdominal pain, and altered bowel habits.

How The Low FODMAP Diet Works

According to experts, the diet is implemented in three steps:

Step 1: Elimination. Remove all high-FODMAP foods from the diet for a period of 2-6 weeks.

Step 2: Reintroduction. Gradually reintroduce FODMAP groups one at a time to identify triggers.

Step 3: Personalisation/Maintenance. Restrict only the FODMAP groups that cause symptoms, enjoying all other foods.

High VS Low FODMAP Foods

Remember, if you want to fix your diet, going on a Low FODMAD diet is the right way to got about it. Not, High FODMAP diet.

Here's a list of:

High-FODMAP foods: Wheat, onions, garlic, certain fruits (apples, pears, watermelon), beans, lentils, milk, yogurt, ice cream, some sweeteners (sorbitol, xylitol).

Low-FODMAP foods: Rice, quinoa, potatoes, tomatoes, carrots, eggplant, meat, eggs, some firm cheeses, grapes, oranges, berries, pineapple, lactose-free dairy.

What Does Science Say?

Numerous clinical studies globally have demonstrated the effectiveness of the low FODMAP diet. We took a dive:

A December 2022 randomised controlled trial showed significant improvement in IBS symptoms, including reduced abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and diarrhea for 50-70% of patients who follow the diet.

In fact, larger reviews confirm that the low FODMAP diet is more effective than standard dietary advice for IBS in both adults and children, although not all individuals respond equally well.

In India, a 2022 study found that most traditional Indian recipes are high in FODMAPs, mainly due to wheat, onions, garlic, pulses, and legumes.

The study classified 73.2% of Indian foods as high-FODMAP, thereby highlighting the need for adaptations in traditional diets for individuals with IBS.

However, implementation can also vary by region in India, with southern and eastern parts being more amenable to low FODMAP modifications due to rice-based diets, while wheat-dominant and vegetarian regions may face greater challenges.

How To Follow The Low FODMAP Diet Right (With Indian Foods)

Know Your Ingredients: Indian meals often contain high-FODMAP items like wheat (chapati, bread), dal/lentils, onion, garlic, and certain dairy products. Aim to substitute with low-FODMAP alternatives.

Most Indian spices (turmeric, cumin, coriander, garam masala) are low in FODMAPs. Asafoetida (hing) can provide onion-garlic flavor without FODMAPs.

If eating out, opt for food without onion and garlic. Choose plain rice, grilled protein, and vegetable dishes known to be low in FODMAPs.

Pro Tip: Look for Jain cuisine as it omits onion and garlic.

Here's a quick guide on low and high FODMAPs diet:

Use portion control and rotating meal variety to prevent nutritional deficiencies, particularly fiber, calcium, and iron.

Finally, work with a dietitian familiar with FODMAPs to ensure correct and balanced nutrition.