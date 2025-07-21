How Much Should You Eat Per Meal? Rujuta Diwekar Says 'Jordan Formula' Will Help You Decide

Do you feel guilty after bingeing on your favourite food? People often consume more calories than required when they have their favourite treats in front of them. However, it might cause some damage to their health. Overeating can cause digestive troubles such as gas, bloating, and unease, in addition to weight gain. Recently, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared her secret to figure out how much you should eat. In a video shared on Instagram, she teaches how to eat modestly and still feel happy using the "Jordan formula".

Giving the example of sabudana vada, Rujuta explains how to decide how many to eat. She says, "So, you take one vada and eat the second one only when you are sure that you can also eat the third one. If you feel you cannot eat the third one, then deny yourself the second and stay with one."

Similarly, if you have already had 3 vadas, ask yourself if you can go for the 4th or 5th. If not, eat only 3. The idea is to stop a little before you feel full, which helps you stay mindful and in control, without denying yourself the treat completely.

In the caption, Rujuta wrote, "If you are guilty of eating mindlessly, the Jordan formula can help. An easy way to enjoy every bite without guilt or gas." Take a look:

The Jordan formula offers a straightforward way to gauge when to stop indulging in your favourite foods. It's also worth noting that hunger levels tend to vary with the seasons. People often feel less hungry during extreme temperatures. Additionally, the digestive system can be more vulnerable during warmer months, making it essential to boost fibre intake for better digestion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.