Weight Loss: 5 Hardest Abs Exercises According To Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines

Abs exercises are definitely the most difficult ones to do. They are one of the most effective ways to burn stubborn belly fat, something that most people struggle with. Fitness trainer and Sweat co-founder Kayla Itsines recently took to Instagram to share "5 hardest" abs exercises that you can try at home. All of these exercises can be done at home with just a pair of dumbbells. You can do them as part of your home workout today. After you're done with your usual warm-up, cardio and weight training routine, you can do these abs exercises to make your workout more challenging.

Weight loss: Abs exercises that can make your workout more challenging

Burning belly fat, as mentioned above, is one of the most difficult areas to target. Not only does it look unappealing, it also puts you at risk of obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

So in order to get flat abs and burn belly fat, here are five exercises, that according to Kayla Itsines, are some of the most difficult ones to do:

Straight-Leg Jackknife - 15 reps

Bent-Leg Sit-Up - 15 reps

Toe Tap - 15 reps

Commando - 10 reps

Extended Plank - 40 sec

Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. If you find the exercises too challenging, you can try to do them slowly at first, focusing on getting the technique right. Also, if you're beginner, avoid doing more weight training apart from this workout. You can probably devote 15 minutes to a cardio workout that gets your heart rate up, followed by this abs workout.

You may feel immensely sore after doing this workout for the first time. It is definitely going to get better with regular practice-you will feel less sore, stronger with lesser fat around your abdominal area.

So what are you waiting for? Get up and get on with this abs workout now!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.