Want To Lose Weight By Eating Whatever You Want? Nmami Agarwal Tells How You Can Do It

The pandemic has affected our lives in many ways, and weight gain is just one of them. And trust us, if starting to eat healthy and be regular at exercise has been more challenging than you thought, then you're definitely not alone. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is right on point to address this concern. She recently took to Instagram to share a beginner's guide to healthy eating. In one of her recent IGTV's, she talks about how you can eat whatever you want, when you want to follow a healthy eating pattern.

Beginner's guide to healthy eating

It is important to know that eating healthy doesn't necessarily mean starving yourself or eating the so-called healthy foods which you have never eaten before. In fact, it is more about adopting healthy eating practices which provide you with optimum nutrition while keeping your calorie intake in check as well.

Habits like portion control, eating slowly, focusing only on your food when eating can help you follow healthy eating, without being too hard on yourself.

How to eat guilt-free, as per Nmami Agarwal

"I personally believe that life is meant to be lived joyfully. So, I don't feel guilt after having a pizza or even a beer," says Agarwal. Having said that, she agrees feeling much better after eating a healthy meal. The trick here, is to maintain a balance between the two.

To maintain a balance, eat a healthy meal after you have had an unhealthy meal, and see how you feel after both. "Its like you fell and you got right back up and started eating healthy and clean, again. Do not wait for tomorrow. It is fine if you missed one healthy meal, but make sure that you don't miss two of them at the same time," explains the Delhi-based nutritionist.

It something which happens with everyone, even those who are excelling in their respective fields. Everybody makes mistakes, but they get back on track faster, as compared to the rest of the people, she adds.

And this is what we need to do-get back on track as soon as we can, immediately after broke the cycle of eating healthy.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.