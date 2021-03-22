Weight Loss: Struggling With Pandemic Weight Gain? Here Are 6 Amazing Tips From Our Nutritionist

Weight loss: Keep a gap of at least 2-2.5 years between dinner and bedtime

Weight loss: Achieving good health and weight loss is no rocket science. Most nutritionist and health experts recommend that following a healthy diet is all about eating in the tradition that has been followed in your family for generations. Merely switching to low-carb or low-fat diets for achieving targets like weight loss or muscle gain or even basic fitness may give you results in the short-term. But in the long run, it is quite rare that fad diets or a crash exercise course will work for you.

Weight loss: Decoding the basic tips for achieving good health

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra recently took to Facebook to about a few simple tips to achieve good health and weight loss. These can help you achieve goals that are more sustainable in nature.

1. Have wholesome and homemade breakfast: Not just Malhotra but this is something that even celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends. Have hot, homemade breakfast and nourishing breakfast every day. Avoid processed and ready-to-eat breakfast foods, says Malhotra.

2. Eat fruits and vegetables: According to Malhotra, you must eat five to seven servings of fruits and vegetables every day. Fruits and vegetables are rich in fibre and nutrients that can facilitate good digestion and overall health.

Include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your daily diet

3. Eat nuts and seeds: A handful of nuts and seeds can contribute to healthy snacking. They are rich in protein and are filling enough to satisfy your mid-meal hunger pangs, without interfering with your weight loss goals. Make sure you practice portion control though, as nuts are calorie-dense.

4. Put your gadgets away at meal time: This is something that can promote mindful eating. When you have your meals, make sure you eat them without any distractions like phone, TV, book or newspaper. Doing so can help you be in sync with satiety signals and prevent overeating.

5. Have dinner 2-2.5 hours before bedtime: Have light meals for dinners, ones which are easy to digest and light on the stomach. Keep a gap of at least 2-2.5 hours between your dinner and bedtime. It will help you digest your food and will also help you have deep sleep.

6. Drink at least 2-2.5 litres of water every day: Drinking sufficient water is important for your hydration, flushing out of toxins from the body and helping your body detox naturally. It can prevent fatigue, headaches and even digestion issues like constipation, acidity and bloating.

For all those who are struggling to shed their pandemic weight and regaining their health back, these six simple yet effect tips from nutritionist Pooja Malhotra can be of great help. Do give them a try!

(Pooja Malhotra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.