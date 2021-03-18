Nature's Cereal: Nutritionists Tell Why This Viral Breakfast Trend Is Worth The Hype

Fruits are loaded with fibre and several other essential nutrients

From fad diets to dalgona coffee, multiple viral trends take over the internet each month. Recently, another trend that has caught everyone's attention is the nature's cereal. For those who don't know, nature's cereal is prepared with the goodness of fresh fruits and coconut water. People from different countries, nutritionists and fitness experts are trying this bowl of healthy food. All you need to do is pick some berries with pomegranate and add some coconut water and a few cubes of ice to it. It is not just delicious and juicy but can offer you numerous health benefits too. Now you might be wondering whether this viral trend is worth trying or is it just another fad. To clear all your doubts, here are some insights you don't want to miss.

Nature's cereal: A hit or miss? Let's find out

What is nature's cereal?

To prepare this you need to take your cereal bowl and add equal amounts of blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and pomegranate to it. Now instead of milk add coconut water to cover up the fruits. In the end, add a few ice cubes (optional) to keep it cool and enjoy!

Nature's cereal is an interesting way to add fruits to your diet

Should you try this?

We spoke to nutritionist Lovneet Batra to know the benefits of nature's cereal. "Yes, it's one of the trends that can do us some good. It is a fun way to add fruits to your diet. Use fresh coconut water when preparing this. It will keep you energised and work as a great pre-workout fuel. It is loaded with antioxidants and can keep your skin healthy," she says.

You can replace the above-mentioned fruits with the fruits of your choice. As the summers are approaching, you will find a wide variety of fruits. You can create a combination of different fruits including mangoes, watermelon, strawberries, grapes, pomegranate and much more.

Add the goodness of summer fruits to your diet by preparing this unique healthy cereal

Another nutritionist Mia Syn took to Instagram to share the benefits of this unique combination. "Nature's cereal = antioxidant powerhouse. Antioxidants help combat potential free radical damage and may help slow down the ageing process. This is super refreshing," she mentions in her post.

So, skip those sugary-packed cereal boxes and grab your favourite fruits for a healthy yet delicious treat!

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.