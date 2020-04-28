Heart-Healthy Foods: Top 5 Summer Fruits You Must Add To Your Diet

Heart healthy fruits: Add more summer fruits to your daily diet

Highlights Fruits will provide you several health benefits

Summers offer you a variety of fruits

Add more fibre to your diet

The summer season offers a variety of fruits that are loaded with essential nutrients. Fruits can offer you a variety of health benefits including weight loss, controlled blood pressure and much more. Fruits can help you boost heart health. Several summer fruits are loaded with important nutrients that can support a healthy heart. Most summer fruits have high water content and high fibre content which can support heart health. This summer add more fruits to your diet to support your heart health as well as overall health. Here's a list of fruits you need to know.

Summer fruits to boost heart health

1. Watermelon

Around 92 percent of watermelon is water. It contains several nutrients like potassium, lycopene and much more can boost heart health. Watermelon can also help control blood pressure numbers which also promotes heart health. You can consume watermelon daily and it will also support heart health.

Also read: Hypertension: This Summer Fruit Can Help You Control High Blood Pressure; Know How It Works

2. Mango

Summer season is mango season. Mango is one of the most loved fruits of the summer season. Mangoes can help you boost heart health as it contains fibre, potassium and several vitamins. Increasing potassium and decreasing sodium intake is good for your heart health and control blood pressure.

Mango is good for your heart health

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Berries

Berries contain flavonoids that have strong anti-oxidant properties. These can help reduce oxidative stress related to heart disease. Berries are also high in fibre which can support heart health. You can consume a variety of berries to promote heart health.

Also read: Heart Health: Artery Cleansing Foods You Must Include In Your Diet

4. Papaya

Papaya can offer you multiple health benefits including better skin health. Papaya contains fibre, vitamin C and antioxidants. You can eat papaya or prepare a smoothie with it. Papaya contains papain which is good for your heart and skin as well because it reduces inflammation.

Papaya can help you reduce inflammation

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Peaches

These summer fruits can also help you preserve your heart health. It contains antioxidants, fibre, potassium, vitamin C and much more. Not just heart health, peach can boost digestion, skin health, immunity and control blood sugar levels.

Also read: Skipping Breakfast Linked With Narrowing Of Arteries: Study

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.